बंगाल हिंसा: एनएचआरसी ने कलकत्ता हाईकोर्ट में पेश की जांच रिपोर्ट, ममता सरकार पर उदासीनता का आरोप

NHRC submits its report on alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal before a five-judge bench of Calcutta High Court; says, "The spatio-temporal expanse of violent incidents in West Bengal reflects appalling apathy of the state govt towards the plight of victims". pic.twitter.com/c89YzcG66X— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.