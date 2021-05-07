बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
TRY NOW

शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Bengal Violence: Calcutta High Court seeks report from home Secretary of State in three days

बंगाल हिंसा: कलकत्ता हाईकोर्ट ने राज्य के गृह सचिव से मांगी रिपोर्ट, बताएं कहां-कहां हिंसा हुई और क्या कदम उठाए

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Published by: सुरेंद्र जोशी Updated Fri, 07 May 2021 04:03 PM IST

सार

बंगाल हिंसा पर कलकत्ता हाईकोर्ट ने रिपोर्ट तलब की है। राज्य में चुनाव बाद हिंसा में कई लोग मारे जा चुके हैं। 
 
विज्ञापन
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : PTI
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

पश्चिम बंगाल में चुनाव नतीजों के बाद हुई हिंसा का मामला कलकत्ता हाईकोर्ट पहुंचा गया है। शुक्रवार को हाईकोर्ट की पांच सदस्यीय संविधान पीठ ने राज्य के गृह सचिव से रिपोर्ट मांगी है। गृह सचिव को निर्देश दिया गया है कि वे  रिपोर्ट पेश करें कि राज्य में कहां-कहां हिंसा की घटनाएं हुईं और क्या कदम उठाए गए। मामले की अगली सुनवाई 10 मई को होगी। 
विज्ञापन

 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news bengal violence calcutta high court kolkata tmc bjp background bengal violence after election
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

भैरो घाट में जलती चिताएं
Kanpur

चालबाजी: डेथ ऑडिट से बचने के लिए दबाए जा रहे कोरोना से मौतों के आंकड़े, ये है पूरा खेल

7 मई 2021

पेटीएम गैस सिलिंडर पर कैशबैक
Personal Finance

खुशखबर: 809 नहीं, इस महीने सिर्फ नौ रुपये में मिलेगा गैस सिलिंडर, जल्द उठाएं लाभ

7 मई 2021

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

म्यूकॉरमाइकोसिस: कोरोना के बीच भारत में अब ब्लैक फंगस संक्रमण का खतरा? ये लक्षण दिखें तो हो जाएं सावधान

7 मई 2021

डॉ. रणदीप गुलेरिया, निदेशक, दिल्ली एम्स
Delhi

चिंता: कोरोना के डबल वैरिएंट से बढ़ीं मौतें, डॉ. गुलेरिया बोले- वैक्सीन इस पर भी असरदार

7 मई 2021

कोरोना वायरस
Health & Fitness

विशेषज्ञ से जानें: कोरोना पॉजिटिव व्यक्ति के संपर्क में आ गए तो क्या करना चाहिए?

7 मई 2021

कंगना रणौत
Bollywood

बंगाल हिंसा: TMC नेता ने कंगना रणौत के खिलाफ दर्ज कराई FIR, दंगे भड़काने की कोशिश का आरोप

7 मई 2021

सुरेश रैना, सोनू सूद
Bollywood

मसीहाः सुरेश रैना ने मौसी को ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर दिलाने पर सोनू सूद का जताया आभार, ट्वीट कर कही ये बात

7 मई 2021

बिना नीट परीक्षा दिए चिकित्सा क्षेत्र में करिअर
Education

मेडिकल एजुकेशन : बिना नीट परीक्षा दिए भी चिकित्सा क्षेत्र में ऐसे बना सकते हैं करिअर, विस्तार से समझें

7 मई 2021

एक पक्ष के लोगों पर दूसरे पक्ष ने अंधाधुंध फायरिंग
Dehradun

रुड़की : शव दफनाकर लौट रहे एक पक्ष के लोगों पर दूसरे पक्ष ने बरसाईं गोलियां, तीन की मौत, पांच घायल, तस्वीरें

7 मई 2021

corona virus
India News

कोरोना का कोहराम: लगातार दूसरे दिन 4 लाख से अधिक मामले, 3915 लोगों ने तोड़ा दम

7 मई 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X