बंगाल: पुलिस ने नंदीग्राम में 'हर घर तिरंगा' बाइक रैली रोकी, सुवेंदु बोले- इस यात्रा का कोई राजनीतिक नारा नहीं

पश्चिम बंगाल में पुलिस ने नंदीग्राम में विपक्ष के नेता सुवेंदु अधिकारी के नेतृत्व में 'हर घर तिरंगा' बाइक रैली रोक दी। मामले में सियासत भी होने लगी है। भाजपा ममता सरकार पर गंभीर आरोप लगा रही है। पूरबा मेदिनीपुर के अतिरिक्त एसपी श्रद्धा एन पांडे ने कहा कि बाइक रैली नहीं हो सकती, अनुमति सिर्फ 'पदयात्रा' के लिए है। उनके पास बाइक रैली के लिए पुलिस की अनुमति नहीं है।
West Bengal | Police stop 'Har Ghar Tiranga' bike rally led by LoP Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram— ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2022
Bike rally cannot be carried out, the permission is only for 'Padayatra'. They don't have the police permission for a bike rally: Shraddha N Pandey, Addl SP, Haldia, Purba Medinipur pic.twitter.com/kiPWhziJrY
