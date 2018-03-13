शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Bengal Police questioned BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya for child trafficking case

बाल तस्करी मामले में बीजेपी महासचिव विजयवर्गीय पर शिकंजा, पूछताछ के लिए इंदौर पहुंची CID

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, इंदौर Updated Tue, 13 Mar 2018 09:54 AM IST
Bengal Police questioned BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya for child trafficking case
पश्चिम बंगाल बीजेपी के प्रभारी और राष्ट्रीय महासचिव कैलाश विजयवर्गीय बाल तस्करी मामले में फंसते नजर आ रहे हैं।  बंगाल के जलपाईगुड़ी में बाल तस्करी से जुड़े बहुचर्चित मामले में पुलिस के अपराध जांच विभाग (CID) ने कैलाश विजयवर्गीय से इंदौर में पूछताछ की है।  विजयवर्गीय इंदौर में रहते हैं।
 पश्चिम बंगाल सीआईडी ने 10 जनवरी को इंदौर रेंज के अतिरिक्त पुलिस महानिदेशक के ऑफिस में विजयवर्गीय से पूछताछ की। मीडिया की खबरों के मुताबिक इंदौर के एडीजी अजय शर्मा ने एजेंसी से आज इसकी पुष्टि की है। 

बता दें कि पिछले साल पश्चिम बंगाल सीआईडी ने जलपाईगुड़ी में बच्चों की तस्करी के एक गिरोह का खुलासा किया था। इस गिरोह पर आरोप लगा था कि वह गोद देने की आड़ में बच्चों को देशी-विदेशी लोगों बेचता था।  

इस मामले में कुछ अन्य लोगों के साथ बीजेपी महिला मोर्चा की पश्चिम बंगाल इकाई की तत्कालीन महासचिव जूही चौधरी को भी गिरफ्तार किया गया था। उसके बाद जूही को पार्टी पद से बर्खास्त किया गया था। इस मामले में पूर्व अभिनेत्री रूपा गांगुली का नाम भी सामने आया था। इस मामले में उनसे भी पूछताछ की जा चुकी है। 

 

 

RELATED

kailash vijayvargiya bjp child trafficking

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

बॉबी देओल
Bollywood

सलमान खान के बाद बॉबी देओल पर मेहरबान हुए अक्षय कुमार, एक साथ 3 ब्लॉकबस्टर देकर तोड़ेंगे रिकॉर्ड

13 मार्च 2018

Deepika Padukone
Bollywood

आखिर ऐसा क्या हो गया जब दीपिका ने 'पीकू' के डायरेक्टर से कहा- 'सबूत चाहिए'

13 मार्च 2018

अर्जुन कपूर
Bollywood

मां के निधन के 15 दिन बाद सोशल मीडिया पर एक्टिव हुए अर्जुन कपूर, सबसे पहले किया ये ट्वीट

13 मार्च 2018

Birthday special geeta basra life unknown facts
Bollywood

B'day Spl: कभी इमरान हाशमी की रहीं ये हीरोइन, हरभजन सिंह हार बैठे थे अपना दिल

13 मार्च 2018

फाइल फोटो
Government Jobs

12वीं पास के लिए लोअर डिविजन क्लर्क बनने का मौका, 31 मार्च से पहले करें आवेदन

13 मार्च 2018

Vikas Gupta
Television

इस एक्ट्रेस के साथ पार्टी करते दिखे Bigg Boss कंटेस्टेंट विकास गुप्ता, तारीफ में कह दी यह बात...

13 मार्च 2018

Bollywood actress who got married in their 40 to 60s
Entertainment

उर्मिला से लेकर ऐश्वर्या तक, बॉलीवुड की वो एक्ट्रेसेज जिन्होंने 40 या 60 की उम्र में की शादी

12 मार्च 2018

October
Bollywood

वरुण धवन की फिल्म का नाम 'अक्टूबर' क्यों? ट्रेलर रिलीज होते ही खुल गया राज

13 मार्च 2018

zero
Bollywood

शाहरुख की फिल्म 'जीरो' का प्लॉट लीक, जानें क्या है अनुष्का और कटरीना का रोल

13 मार्च 2018

demo
World of Wonders

गैंगमैन से लेकर स्टेशन मास्टर तक यहां सब लेडीज, नहीं देखे होंगे ऐसे रेलवे स्टेशन

13 मार्च 2018

Most Read

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

हथियार खरीदने के मामले में टॉप लिस्ट में भारत, चीन करता है पाकिस्तान को सप्लाई

हथियार आयात करने के मामले में भारत दुनिया के सबसे बड़े देशों के रूप से सामने आया है। 2013 से 2017 के बीच भारत ने 12 फीसदी ग्लोबल आयात किया।

13 मार्च 2018

Gauri Lankesh killing accused was given second target: Police
India News

गौरी लंकेश की हत्या के बाद आरोपी को मिली थी दूसरी सुपारी: पुलिस

13 मार्च 2018

due to indigo engine failure dgca takes decission on pratt and whitney engine flights
India News

खराब इंजन वाले विमानों की उड़ान रोके जाने से 47 फ्लाइट्स रद्द, किराया महंगा

13 मार्च 2018

Sitaram Yechury
India News

सीताराम येचुरी बोले- किसान चाहते कर्ज मुक्त भारत, सरकार चाहती विपक्ष मुक्त भारत

13 मार्च 2018

इंडिगो एयरलाइन
India News

हवा में इंडिगो का इंजन फेल, करवानी पड़ी आपात लैंडिंग

13 मार्च 2018

सोनिया-ममता
India News

कांग्रेस की डिनर डिप्लोमेसी: ममता ने बनाई दूरी तो मायावती ने नहीं खोले पत्ते

13 मार्च 2018

Sushma swaraj slams naresh agarwal statement over Jaya Bhaduri Bachchan
India News

भाजपा में एंट्री करते ही नरेश अग्रवाल की ओछी टिप्पणी से असमंजस में पार्टी, सुषमा को आया गुस्सा

12 मार्च 2018

राजीव शुक्ला
India News

कांग्रेस के राजीव शुक्ला की किस्मत खुली लेकिन नॉक करते ही बंद हो गई

13 मार्च 2018

Naresh Agrawal
India News

राम को ‘रम’ बताने वाले नरेश अग्रवाल अब हुए भाजपाई, कहा- नाचने वालों के लिए काटा मेरा टिकट

12 मार्च 2018

भारत-पाकिस्तान
India News

अब क्लब एंट्री को लेकर भारत और पाकिस्तान आए आमने-सामने

13 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

आदित्य नारायण को पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार, ये है आरोप

उदित नारायण के बेटे आदित्य नारायण एक बार फिर से सुर्खियों में हैं। सिंगर आदित्य नारायण को वर्सोवा पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है। इस रिपोर्ट में देखिए क्या है आदित्य नारायण का गुनाह।

13 मार्च 2018

mohammed shami 0:52

इन दो सवालों पर टिका है मोहम्मद शमी का क्रिकेट करियर

13 मार्च 2018

naresh agrwal 2:21

एसपी से बीजेपी में शामिल होते ही नरेश अग्रवाल को सुषमा स्वराज ने लगाई डांट

13 मार्च 2018

VIRAT KOHLI 3:02

क्या आपको पता है विराट,शाहरुख और दीपिका एड करके कितने कमाते हैं

12 मार्च 2018

पोल पर चढ़ा कैदी 1:49

VIDEO: बिजली के खंभे पर चढ़ा कैदी, ये है मांग

12 मार्च 2018

Recommended

कैलाश विजयवर्गीय से मिले मुकुल रॉय
India News

कैलाश विजयवर्गीय से मिले मुकुल रॉय, लगाए जा रहे बीजेपी में शामिल होने के कयास

10 अक्टूबर 2017

mamata banerjee
India News

पश्चिम बंगालः राज्यपाल का ममता पर हमला, लोगों को ब्लैकमेल कर रहीं सीएम

6 जुलाई 2017

भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय महामंत्री कैलाश विजयवर्गीय
Jaipur

कांग्रेस के इशारे पर हुई गौहत्या, देश से माफी मांगे सोनिया-राहुल

30 मई 2017

Kailash Vijayvargiya's statement
Dehradun

जो मोदी जी ने कहा, राहुल गांधी ने कर दिखाया - विजय वर्गीय

15 मार्च 2017

कैलाश कैलाश विजयवर्गीय
India News

विजयवर्गीय बोले कोलकाता पुलिस रच रही है साजिश

1 मार्च 2017

Contempt case filed against bjp leader kailash vijayvargiya
National

भाजपा नेता कैलाश विजयवर्गीय के खिलाफ कोलकाता में अवमानना का केस

18 फरवरी 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.