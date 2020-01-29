शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Beating Retreat Ceremony 2020: Delhi Vijay Chowk, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives

Live

Beating Retreat 2020 Live: विजय चौक पर बीटिंग रिट्रीट समारोह, पहली बार गाया वंदे मातरम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 29 Jan 2020 05:55 PM IST
Beating Retreat Ceremony 2020: Delhi Vijay Chowk, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives
Beating Retreat ceremony - फोटो : Doordarshan National

खास बातें

  • Beating Retreat Ceremony 2020
  • विजय चौक पर बीटिंग रिट्रीट समारोह का आयोजन
  • बीटिंग रिट्रीट समारोह में पहली बार गाया गया वंदे मातरम
  • प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी समारोह में शिरकत के लिए पहुंचे
विज्ञापन

लाइव अपडेट

05:54 PM, 29-Jan-2020
पारंपरिक धुन पर तीनों सेनाओं ने मार्च किया।
विज्ञापन
05:50 PM, 29-Jan-2020
भारतीय नौसेना बैंड द्वारा समारोह में प्रदर्शन किया जा रहा है।



 
05:32 PM, 29-Jan-2020
बीटिंग रिट्रीट समारोह में पहली बार वंदे मातरम गाया गया है।
05:29 PM, 29-Jan-2020

विजय चौक पर बीटिंग रिट्रीट समारोह

विजय चौक पर बीटिंग रिट्रीट समारोह चल रहा है।
 

 
05:22 PM, 29-Jan-2020

भारतीय सशस्त्र बलों के तीनों विंग कर रहीं प्रदर्शन

भारतीय सशस्त्र बलों के तीनों विंग साथ मिलकर प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं।  
 

 
05:18 PM, 29-Jan-2020

राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद पहुंचे

राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद भी समारोह में शामिल होने के लिए विजय चौक पहुंच गए हैं।
 

 
05:11 PM, 29-Jan-2020

Beating Retreat 2020 Live: विजय चौक पर बीटिंग रिट्रीट समारोह, पहली बार गाया वंदे मातरम

दिल्ली के विजय चौक पर बीटिंग रिट्रीट समारोह का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी भी समारोह में शिरकत के लिए पहुंच गए हैं। गणतंत्र दिवस के तहत इस समारोह का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। इसके लिए राष्ट्रपति भवन, नार्थ ब्लॉक, साउथ ब्लॉक और संसद भवन को आकर्षक लाइटों से सजाया गया है।

समारोह के चलते कई मार्ग बंद किए गए हैं। दिल्ली ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने लोगों को इन मार्गों से बचने की सलाद दी है। मंगलवार को बीटिंग रिट्रीट की फुल ड्रेस रिहर्सल थी। इस कारण विजय चौक के आसपास शाम को लंबा जाम लग गया। दिल्ली ट्रैफिक पुलिस के संयुक्त पुलिस आयुक्त एनएस बुंदेला के अनुसार बुधवार दोपहर दो बजे से लेकर रात साढ़े नौ बजे तक विजय चौक आम लोगों के लिए बंद रहेगा। 
 


 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
beating retreat ceremony 2020 beating retreat ceremony delhi vijay chowk narendra modi
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

न्यूजीलैंड बनाम भारत
Cricket News

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 Highlights: सुपर ओवर में जीता भारत, न्यूजीलैंड में रचा इतिहास

29 जनवरी 2020

कोरोना वायरस
Chandigarh

ये 5 लक्षण नजर आएं तो कोरोना वायरस हो सकता है, बचाव ही उपाय, जानिए क्या करें क्या नहीं

29 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
Nirbhaya Case
Delhi NCR

निर्भया के दोषी मुकेश के सभी कानूनी विकल्प खत्म, फांसी मिलना तय

29 जनवरी 2020

भारत बंद
India News

सीएए और एनआरसी के खिलाफ भारत बंद, पुणे में 250 से ज्यादा लोगों को हिरासत में लिया

29 जनवरी 2020

indian idol 11
Television

कुमार सानू ने निभाया आदित्य नारायण के बड़े भाई का फर्ज, शादी से पहले नेहा कक्कड़ को ओढ़ाई चुनरी

29 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
प्रशांत किशोर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

बिहार में जन्मे प्रशांत किशोर पांडेय कैसे बने सियासत के 'पीके'

29 जनवरी 2020

asim riaz
Television

Bigg Boss 13: हिमांशी को प्रपोज करने पर भड़के आसिम के भाई, बोले- 'उसे अपनी भावनाओं पर...'

29 जनवरी 2020

Arishfa Khan
Television

टीवी की ये मशूहर अभिनेत्री अस्पताल में भर्ती, फैंस ठीक होने की कर रहे दुआ

29 जनवरी 2020

Nirbhaya Case
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case: फांसी से बचने के लिए अब दोषी अक्षय ने अपनाया ये हथकंडा

29 जनवरी 2020

Chhapaak, Tanhaji the Unsung Warrior
Bollywood

19वें दिन भी नहीं थमी अजय देवगन की 'तानाजी' की रफ्तार, दीपिका की 'छपाक' जुटा पाई चंद रुपये

29 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

महिला ने प्रदर्शनकारियों पर लाल मिर्च फेंका
India News

भारत बंद: सीएए के विरोध में बंद कराने आए थे दुकान, महिला ने लाल मिर्च झोंककर खदेड़ा

नागरिकता संशोधन कानून (सीएए) का विरोध करने वाले संगठनों ने 29 जनवरी को भारत बंद का एलान किया है। हालांकि इसे लेकर सभी राज्यों में प्रशासन पूरी तरह अलर्ट है। वहीं, महाराष्ट्र में भी इसका मिला जुला असर देखने को मिला।

29 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
सीएए के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल : सीएए के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन के दौरान मुर्शिदाबाद में चले बम, 2 लोगों की मौत

29 जनवरी 2020

कुणाल कामरा
India News

कुणाल कामरा का दावा, वापसी की उड़ान में अर्नब गोस्वामी से दोबारा हुआ था आमना-सामना

29 जनवरी 2020

केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अब 24 सप्ताह में भी कराया जा सकेगा गर्भपात, केंद्रीय कैबिनेट ने दी मंजूरी

29 जनवरी 2020

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020 - साइना नेहवाल
India News

भाजपा में शामिल हुईं साइना नेहवाल, कहा- पीएम मोदी से मिलती है प्रेरणा 

29 जनवरी 2020

हैदराबाद से सांसद असदुद्दीन ओवैसी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अनुराग ठाकुर के बयान पर बिफरे असदुद्दीन ओवैसी, कहा- मुझे गोली मारें

29 जनवरी 2020

राज्यपाल का घेराव करते यूडीएफ विधायक
India News

केरल: राज्यपाल ने डिस्क्लेमर के साथ पढ़ा सीएए विरोधी पैराग्राफ, विधायकों का हंगामा

29 जनवरी 2020

थलसेनाध्यक्ष मनोज मुकुंद नरवणे
India News

पूर्वोत्तर से सेना को हटाने की तैयारी, नरवणे बोले- पारंपरिक युद्ध पर ध्यान केंद्रित करेंगे

29 जनवरी 2020

ईडी दफ्तर पहुंचे पीएफआई के सदस्य
India News

मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग मामले में ईडी ऑफिस पहुंचे पीएफआई सदस्य, सीएए विरोधी हिंसा में आया था नाम

29 जनवरी 2020

दिलीप घोष
India News

दिलीप घोष के फिर बिगड़े बोल, शाहीन बाग में कोई प्रदर्शनकारी मर क्यों नहीं रहा है?

29 जनवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

प्रशांत किशोर को जेडीयू ने दिखाया बाहर का रास्ता, जानिए कैसे बने राजनीति के 'चाणक्य'

चुनावी राजनीति में अपनी महारत दिखा चुके बिहार के बक्सर जिले में जन्मे प्रशांत किशोर पांडेय की जेडीयू से विदाई कर दी गई है। नीतीश कुमार ने उन्हें पार्टी से निकाल दिया है।

29 जनवरी 2020

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020 2:12

दिल्ली विधानसभा 2020 : भाजपा में शामिल हुईं साइना नेहवाल, करेंगी पार्टी का प्रचार

29 जनवरी 2020

सीएए 1:10

भारत बंद: सीएए, एनआरसी और ईवीएम के खिलाफ भारत बंद, यूपी, मुंबई सहित कई जगहों पर प्रदर्शन

29 जनवरी 2020

concept pic 3:06

कैसे पड़ा कोरोना वायरस का नाम, बचाव के लिए इन बातों का रखें ध्यान

29 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया रेप केस 1:46

निर्भया केस: गुनहगार मुकेश को फांसी होना तय, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने खारिज की अर्जी

29 जनवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited