Beating Retreat 2020 Live: विजय चौक पर बीटिंग रिट्रीट समारोह, पहली बार गाया वंदे मातरम

LiveBeating Retreat 2020 Live: विजय चौक पर बीटिंग रिट्रीट समारोह, पहली बार गाया वंदे मातरम
WATCH NOW :— Doordarshan National (@DDNational) January 29, 2020
Riding the waves!!
Indian Navy band performs at #BeatingRetreat on @DDNational & https://t.co/COLj6G1tqq pic.twitter.com/NKzHgmw5HT
Delhi: Beating Retreat ceremony underway at Vijay Chowk pic.twitter.com/cqLah2liRz— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2020
Delhi: Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk; The ceremony is being performed by three wings of the Indian Armed Forces. pic.twitter.com/f1ae4zAmaE— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2020
Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind arrives for the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk pic.twitter.com/mYEyCQw0pj— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2020
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Vijay Chowk for the Beating Retreat ceremony. https://t.co/Ss8JpErV3h pic.twitter.com/HSlqmS2Xds— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
नागरिकता संशोधन कानून (सीएए) का विरोध करने वाले संगठनों ने 29 जनवरी को भारत बंद का एलान किया है। हालांकि इसे लेकर सभी राज्यों में प्रशासन पूरी तरह अलर्ट है। वहीं, महाराष्ट्र में भी इसका मिला जुला असर देखने को मिला।
29 जनवरी 2020