शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   India News ›   Basangouda Daddal became chairman of Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled tribes development board

बसनगौड़ा बने महर्षि वाल्मीकि महर्षि वाल्मीकि अनुसूचित जनजाति विकास बोर्ड के चेयरमैन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Fri, 08 Feb 2019 07:09 AM IST
बसनगौड़ा डड्डल
बसनगौड़ा डड्डल - फोटो : ट्विटर
ख़बर सुनें
कर्नाटक में रायचूर से कांग्रेस विधायक बसनगौड़ा डड्डल को महर्षि वाल्मीकि अनुसूचित जनजाति विकास बोर्ड का चेयरमैन नियुक्त किया गया है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

2G Spectrum Scam : Court ordered to plant 16 thousand plants on not answering appeal
India News

टूजी स्पेक्ट्रम घोटाला : कोर्ट ने दिया 16 हजार पौधे लगाने का निर्देश

8 फरवरी 2019

There are a lot of possibilities of trade between India and Pakistan : Ajay Bisariya
Pakistan

भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच व्यापार की बहुत अधिक संभावनाएं : अजय बिसारिया

8 फरवरी 2019

2018 was the most warm year, be ready for scorching heat for 5 years
America

2018 रहा सबसे ज्यादा गर्म साल, अब अगले पांच साल भीषण गर्मी के लिए रहें तैयार

8 फरवरी 2019

करियर में कामयाब होने के लिए बसंत पंचमी पर करवाएं मां सरस्वती की विशेष पूजा और प्रसाद की डिलीवरी पाएं।
त्रिवेणी संगम पूजा

करियर में कामयाब होने के लिए बसंत पंचमी पर करवाएं मां सरस्वती की विशेष पूजा और प्रसाद की डिलीवरी पाएं।
Companies involved in bankruptcy process will be able to raise debt from outside
India News

दिवाला प्रक्रिया में शामिल कंपनियां बाहर से जुटा सकेंगी कर्ज, आरबीआई ने दी मंजूरी

8 फरवरी 2019

Cricket News

संगीता बिजलानी से तलाक के बाद ज्वाला से जुड़ा था अजहरुद्दीन का नाम, फिक्सिंग ने किया सब बर्बाद

8 फरवरी 2019

azharuddin-jwala-sangeeta
mohammad azharuddin
मोहम्मद अजहरुद्दीन
Mohammad Azharuddin
Cricket News

संगीता बिजलानी से तलाक के बाद ज्वाला से जुड़ा था अजहरुद्दीन का नाम, फिक्सिंग ने किया सब बर्बाद

8 फरवरी 2019

Bollywood

चोरी-छिपे रोमांस करते स्पॉट हुए थे ये 5 बॉलीवुड कपल, सलमान और शाहरुख ने तो कर डाला था KISS

8 फरवरी 2019

bollywood
bollywood
bollywood
mahira khan
Bollywood

चोरी-छिपे रोमांस करते स्पॉट हुए थे ये 5 बॉलीवुड कपल, सलमान और शाहरुख ने तो कर डाला था KISS

8 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
basangouda daddal बसनगौड़ा डड्डल maharshi valmiki scheduled tribe development
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Central Government prepared data portal to give farmers 6 thousand rupees
India News

किसानों को 6-6 हजार रुपये देने के लिए केंद्र सरकार ने शुरू किया डाटा पोर्टल

8 फरवरी 2019

2018 was the most warm year, be ready for scorching heat for 5 years
America

2018 रहा सबसे ज्यादा गर्म साल, अब अगले पांच साल भीषण गर्मी के लिए रहें तैयार

8 फरवरी 2019

2G Spectrum Scam : Court ordered to plant 16 thousand plants on not answering appeal
India News

टूजी स्पेक्ट्रम घोटाला : कोर्ट ने दिया 16 हजार पौधे लगाने का निर्देश

8 फरवरी 2019

facebook
India News

राजनीतिक विज्ञापनों में पारदर्शिता लाने को फेसबुक ने की नई पहल

7 फरवरी 2019

Four UPA ministers behind the news of the fake coup of Army in 2012
India News

सेना के फर्जी तख्तापलट की खबर के पीछे भाजपा ने यूपीए के चार मंत्रियों को बताया जिम्मेदार

7 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रियंका गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

प्रियंका ने पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं में भरा जोश, एसपीजी के उड़ाए होश

7 फरवरी 2019

मैत्रिपाला सिरिसेना (फाइल फोटो)
World

श्रीलंका में 42 साल बाद फिर शुरू होगी मौत की सजा, ड्रग्स तस्कर को दी जाएगी पहली फांसी

7 फरवरी 2019

rose day jammu
Jammu

गुलाब से करें प्यार का इजहार, सिर्फ प्रेमी जोड़े ही नहीं आप भी मना सकते है रोज डे, जानिए कैसे है खास

7 फरवरी 2019

चीन में नवविवाहित जोड़ा
World

चीन में दुल्हन को मिलती है दहेज, इसलिए महंगी हुई शादियां, अब सरकार ने खर्च पर लगाई पाबंदी

6 फरवरी 2019

Armed Forces
India News

अर्धसैनिक बलों को सुप्रीम कोर्ट का तोहफा, ग्रुप-ए के अधिकारियों की तरह मिलेगा वित्तीय लाभ

6 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

hyderabad metro
India News

हैदराबाद: मेट्रो स्टेशन से युवा जोड़े का वीडियो लीक, कई लोगों तक पहुंचा

हैदराबाद मेट्रो स्टेशन के लिफ्ट से एक युवा जोड़े के तीन वीडियो लीक हुए हैं जिसमें वे आपत्तिजनक अवस्था में नजर आ रहे हैं।

8 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
मायावती को लौटानी होगी मूर्तियों पर खर्च रकम
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट से मायावती को झटका, खुद की मूर्तियों पर खर्च रकम लौटानी होगी

8 फरवरी 2019

सुशील मोदी
India News

सुशील मोदी ने शत्रुघ्न को दी चुनौती, कांग्रेस या राजद से लोकसभा चुनाव लड़कर दिखाए, टूटेगा भ्रम

8 फरवरी 2019

During the election Narendra modi becomes Chaiwala after he Rafale wala said mamata banerjee
India News

ममता का पीएम मोदी पर तीखा वार, दुर्भाग्य है कि वो पैसे की ताकत से प्रधानमंत्री बन गए हैं

8 फरवरी 2019

if Center withdraw medals from police officers, Mamata government will give highest honor
India News

पुलिस अफसरों से मेडल वापस लिए तो 'बंग विभूषण' से नवाजेगी ममता सरकार

8 फरवरी 2019

Mamata Banerjee can never be the Jhansi ki rani said Giriraj Singh
India News

गिरिराज सिंह ने तोड़ी मर्यादा, ममता पर दिया अपमानजनक बयान

8 फरवरी 2019

राहुल गांधी
India News

राफेल डील में नया ट्विस्टः राहुल की पीसी के बाद मोहन कुमार के बयान ने पलटा पूरा मामला

8 फरवरी 2019

Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar arrives in cbi office Shillong, Meghalaya
India News

शिलांग पहुंचे कोलकाता के पुलिस कमिश्नर राजीव कुमार, सीबीआई के सामने होंगे पेश

8 फरवरी 2019

Amar Ujala Poll: PM Modi has started an election campaign by giving aggressive speech in Lok Sabha
India News

अमर उजाला पोल: पीएम मोदी ने लोकसभा में आक्रामक भाषण देकर चुनावी शंखनाद कर दिया है

8 फरवरी 2019

Air Missile- file photo
India News

भारत ने हेलीकॉप्टर से दागी जाने वाली मिसाइल ‘हेलीना’ का किया परीक्षण

8 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

पीएम मोदी ने की पश्चिम बंगाल और छत्तीसगढ़ में जनसभा, कहीं कांग्रेस तो कहीं टीएमसी को बनाया निशाना

पीएम मोदी ने पश्चिम बंगाल और छत्तीसगढ़ में जनसभा के दौरान विपक्ष को आड़े हाथों लिया। पीएम मोदी ने जहां एक तरफ टीएमसी पर निशाना साधा तो दूसरी तरफ छत्तीसगढ़ की नई सरकार पर गंभीर आरोप लगाए।

8 फरवरी 2019

दंगा 2:14

कवाल कांड: निचली अदालत ने दोषियों को सुनाई उम्रकैद की सजा

8 फरवरी 2019

स्वामी 2:08

संघ पर राहुल गांधी के बयान से भड़के सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी, कह दी ये बड़ी बात

8 फरवरी 2019

राहुल गांधी 2:50

राहुल गांधी ने पीएम मोदी को बताया चोर, कहा- चाहें तो डिफेंस मिनिस्ट्री से कर लेंं पता

8 फरवरी 2019

राहुल गांधी 0:27

राहुल गांधी ने फिर लांघी मर्यादा, पीएम मोदी को कहा ‘बीमार’

8 फरवरी 2019

Related

67 के आदमी ने 24 साल की लड़की से की शादी
India News

67 के बुजुर्ग ने 24 साल की लड़की से की शादी, हाईकोर्ट से मांगी सुरक्षा

8 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

प्रकाश जावड़ेकर का एलान, अब 4 साल का होगा बीएड कोर्स

8 फरवरी 2019

मनोहर पर्रिकर
India News

राफेल डील पर सीधे दखल दे रहा था पीएमओ, परिकर ने लिखा था ओवर रिएक्शन

8 फरवरी 2019

गुर्जर आंदोलन
India News

फिर शुरू हआ गुर्जर आंदोलन, जानिए कब-कब उग्र हुए लोग और कितनों की गई जान

8 फरवरी 2019

Khushkhabar about vaishno devi devotees, Farmers, grano metro and railway
India News

खुशखबर: वैष्णो देवी के लिए हेलीकॉप्टर बुकिंग हुई आसान, किसानों के लिए भी अच्छी खबर

8 फरवरी 2019

मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे-निर्मला सीतारमण
India News

राफेल पर लोकसभा में जंग : रक्षामंत्री बोलीं- यह गड़े मुर्दे को उखाड़ने जैसा

8 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.