BCI कमेटी ने कहा- विधायकों और सांसदों को मिले लॉ प्रैक्टिस की अनुमति

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 10:18 AM IST
बार काउंसिल ऑफ इंडिया की एक्सपर्ट कमेटी ने रविवार को सिफारिश करते हुए कहा कि MP, MLA और MLC को कानूनी प्रैक्टिस की अनुमति दी जानी चाहिए। कमेटी के सदस्य बीसी ठाकुर, रमेश चंद्र जी शाह और डीपी ढाल ने अपनी रिपोर्ट में सिफारिश की है कि निर्वाचित अधिकारियों को कुछ शर्तों के तहत कानून का अभ्यास करने की अनुमति दी जाए।

कमेटी के चौथे सदस्य प्रभाकरण का इस मुद्दे पर मतभेद था। इस रिपोर्ट पर BCI ने अपनी जनरल बॉडी मीटिंग में चर्चा की लेकिन कोई निर्णय नहीं लिया गया।

बार काउंसिल ऑफ इंडिया के चेयरमैन मनन कुमार मिश्रा ने कहा कि बार काउंसिल ने इस मुद्दे पर कोई संदेश प्राप्त नहीं किया है, हमें लगता है कि उसे गहन विचार की आवश्यकता है और यह निर्णय लिया गया कि मामले को एक सप्ताह के लिए स्थगित किया जाए।

इस मामले को एडवोकेट अश्वनी कुमार उपाध्याय ने उठाया था। उन्होंने अपनी शिकायत में एमपी और एमएलए की दोहरी भूमिका पर सवाल उठाये थे। उन्होंने कहा था कि यह अवैध और असंवैधानिक है।शिकायत मिलने के बाद बीसीआई ने कपिल सिब्बल, अभिषेक मनु सिंघवी और भूपेंद्र यादव समेत कई नेताओं को नोटिस भेजे हैं जोकि एमपी और एमएलए हैं और कोर्ट में प्रैक्टिस कर रहे हैं। 
bci law practices kapil sibal

