Home ›   India News ›   Bank of Maharashtra branch in Solapur collapsed, some people are trapped while 10 evacuated

सोलापुर में बैंक ऑफ महाराष्ट्र की छत गिरी, 20 लोगों के दबे होने की आशंका

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सोलापुर Updated Wed, 31 Jul 2019 01:27 PM IST
बैक ऑफ महाराष्ट्र की छत गिरी
बैक ऑफ महाराष्ट्र की छत गिरी - फोटो : ANI
महाराष्ट्र में बैंक ऑफ महाराष्ट्र की सोलापुर शाखा के इमारत की छत गिर गई है। इस घटना में 20 लोगों को दबे होने की आशंका है वहीं 10 लोगों को सुरक्षित बाहर निकाल लिया गया है। बाकी लोगों को बाहर निकालने की कोशिश की जा रही है। घटना के बारे में ज्यादा जानकारी जुटाई जा रही है।
bank of maharashtra roof collapse evacuated trapped बैंक ऑफ महाराष्ट्र छत गिरना
विज्ञापन

