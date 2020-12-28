शहर चुनें
मुंबई से गिरफ्तार हुए तीन बांग्लादेशी नागरिक, नकली पैन और आधार कार्ड बरामद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Mon, 28 Dec 2020 12:17 PM IST
मुंबई पुलिस (फाइल फोटो)
मुंबई पुलिस (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
पश्चिम बंगाल सीमा से होकर भारत में घुसपैठ करने वाले तीन बांग्लादेशी नागरिकों को 26 दिसंबर को मुंबई से गिरफ्तार किया गया है। ये तीनों साकीनाका इलाके में स्थित एक चॉल में रह रहे थे और उनके पास से नकली पैन और आधार कार्ड बरामद किए गए हैं। एक अदालत ने उन्हें 29 दिसंबर तक के लिए पुलिस रिमांड पर भेज दिया है। यह जानकारी मुंबई पुलिस ने दी है।
india news national bangladeshi nationals infiltration pan card aadhaar card police remand

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

