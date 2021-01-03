भारत के गणतंत्र दिवस परेड कार्यक्रम में हिस्सा लेगा बांग्लादेशी सेना का प्रतिनिधिमंडल

In the 50th year of Indian victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, a Bangladesh Army delegation would be taking part in this year’s Republic Day parade on January 26: Defence Officials— ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2021
