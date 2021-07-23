बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
INSTALL APP

शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Bangalore CCB is taking big action raids are being done in the houses of 45 miscreants four draggers recovered

बंगलुरु: सीसीबी कर रही बड़ी कार्रवाई, 45 बदमाशों के घरों में हो रही छापेमारी, चार चाकू बरामद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलुरु Published by: प्रियंका तिवारी Updated Fri, 23 Jul 2021 08:11 AM IST

सार

बंगलुरु सेंट्रल क्राइम ब्रांच कुछ कुख्यात बदमाशों के घर छापेमारी कर रही है। इस कार्रवाई में चार चाकू बरामद हुए।
विज्ञापन
बंगलुरु में छापेमारी के दौरान अधिकारियों को मिले चार चाकू
बंगलुरु में छापेमारी के दौरान अधिकारियों को मिले चार चाकू - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

पढ़ें अब तक की सभी ट्रेंडिंग खबरें!

ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

बंगलुरु से बड़ी खबर सामने आई है। दरअसल, शहर की सेंट्रल क्राइम ब्रांच (सीसीबी) आज यानी शुक्रवार (23 जुलाई) को सक्रिय और कुख्यात उपद्रवी विल्सन गार्डन नागा, साइकिल रवि, साइलेंट सुनील, जेबी नारायण और उनके सहयोगियों के घरों पर छापेमारी कर रही है।   
विज्ञापन


45 घरों की तलाशी जारी
इस कार्रवाई के तहत कुल 45 घरों की तलाशी ली जा रही है। जानकारी के अनुसार, अभी तक अधिकारियों को एक घर में से चार चाकू बरामद हुए हैं। 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national bengaluru news ccb action raid news today
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

deepika kumari
Other Sports

Tokyo Olympics: भारतीय तीरंदाजों का आगाज, रैकिंग राउंड में नौवें स्थान पर रहीं दीपिका

23 जुलाई 2021

death from corona
World

भयावह : मलयेशिया में हालात बिगड़े, जमीन पर इलाज, सांसों के लिए तड़प रहे मरीज

23 जुलाई 2021

टोक्यो ओलंपिक
Other Sports

Tokyo Olympics: आज से शुरू होगा 'खेलों का महाकुंभ', कब-कहां और कैसे देखें उद्घाटन समारोह की LIVE स्ट्रीमिंग

23 जुलाई 2021

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री हरीश रावत
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: कांग्रेस से हरीश रावत सीएम पद का चेहरा, प्रदेश अध्यक्ष बने गणेश गोदियाल, प्रीतम सिंह नेता प्रतिपक्ष

23 जुलाई 2021

कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह और नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू
Chandigarh

सिद्धू आज संभालेंगे कार्यभार : नवजोत ने नहीं मांगी माफी फिर भी मान गए कैप्टन, समारोह में करेंगे शिरकत

23 जुलाई 2021

तीन बेटियों की मां व पिता ने रचाई शादी
Kanpur

डोर से बंधा बंधन: तानों से तंग आकर तीन बेटियों की मां व पिता ने रचाई शादी, 10 साल से थे लिव इन में, बच्चे बने बराती

22 जुलाई 2021

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Tech Diary

इंटरनेट डाउन: जोमैटो, पेटीएम और डिज्नी हॉटस्टार समेत कई प्रमुख एप हुए ठप, जानिए पूरा मामला

22 जुलाई 2021

प्रियामणि
Bollywood

फैमिली मैन: ‘सुची’ की कथित सौतन के बयान से मुंबई में खलबली, दावा-प्रियामणि और मुस्तफा की शादी गैरकानूनी

22 जुलाई 2021

पुनीत कौर
Bollywood

प्रोफाइल: जानें कौन हैं यूट्यूबर पुनीत कौर? राज कुंद्रा मामले में क्या है कनेक्शन

22 जुलाई 2021

जवान की मौत
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: सड़क हादसे में जवान की मौत, दशहरे पर होनी थी शादी, तिरंगे में लिपटकर पहुंचा घर, तस्वीरें...

22 जुलाई 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited