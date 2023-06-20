Balasore Train Accident: सीबीआई जांच में एक स्टाफ के फरार होने की खबर पर रेलवे ने दिया जवाब, कही बड़ी बात

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
बालासोर ट्रेन हादसे की जांच सीबीआई द्वारा की जा रही है। ऐसी खबरें चल रही हैं कि बहानगा बाजार स्टेशन का एक स्टाफ जांच के दौरान अपने परिवार समेत फरार है। अब इसे लेकर रेलवे की तरफ से बयान जारी किया गया है। रेलवे ने कहा है कि कोई स्टाफ फरार नहीं है और ये खबर गलत है। दक्षिण पूर्वी रेलवे के सीपीआरओ आदित्य कुमार चौधरी ने बताया कि कुछ मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स में ऐसा कहा जा रहा है कि बाहनगा बाजार स्टेशन का एक स्टाफ लापता है लेकिन यह खबर गलत है। पूरा स्टाफ मौजूद है और जांच में सहयोग कर रहा है। बता दें कि सोशल मीडिया पर ऐसी खबरें चल रही हैं कि एक सिग्नल इंजीनियर परिवार समेत फरार है। सोशल मीडिया पर यह खबर ट्रेंड भी कर रही है।
#WATCH | Balasore train accident | "A few media reports are coming in that a Bahanaga staff is absconding and missing. This is factually incorrect. The entire staff is present & a part of inquiry. They are appearing before agency," says Aditya Kumar Chaudhary, CPRO South Eastern… pic.twitter.com/Htc538cIFp— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023
