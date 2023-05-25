Bajrang Dal: 'द केरल स्टोरी' के बाद एक और फिल्म पर विवाद, बजरंग दल ने 'द क्रिएटर सृजनहार' पर लगाए आरोप

'द केरल स्टोरी' फिल्म को लेकर विवाद जारी है और कुछ राज्यों में इसका प्रदर्शन नहीं हो पा रहा है। वहीं इसी बीच एक और फिल्म का विरोध शुरू हो गया है। यह फिल्म है द क्रिएटर सृजनहार। दरअसल आरोप है कि फिल्म के जरिए लव जिहाद को बढ़ावा दिया जा रहा है, जिसकी वजह से बुधवार को गुजरात के अहमदाबाद में इस फिल्म की स्क्रीनिंग के विरोध में नारेबाजी और हंगामा किया गया।

#WATCH | Gujarat | Members of Bajrang Dal staged a protest at a multiplex in Ahmedabad on 24th May against the upcoming film, 'The Creator - Sarjanhar'. The protesters alleged that the film is promoting "love jihad" pic.twitter.com/IYlN5NM7Xx

विवाद पर निर्माता ने दी सफाई

वहीं फिल्म के खिलाफ हो रहे विरोध प्रदर्शनों पर फिल्म के निर्माता राजेश कराटे गुरुजी ने कहा कि 'हमने फिल्म में यह दिखाने की कोशिश की है कि दुनिया बदल सकती है। मैं किन्हीं धमकियों से नहीं डरता, उन्हें अपने धर्म से प्यार है और मैं इसमे कुछ नहीं कर सकता। मैं सभी धर्म के मानने वालों से अपील करता हूं कि वह धर्म के नाम पर दंगा-फसाद और हिंसा ना करें। धर्म के बचाने के नाम पर एक व्यक्ति को क्यों मारना? उसकी जगह धर्म को मारकर व्यक्ति को बचाना चाहिए। उन्होंने सवाल किया कि क्या आप चाहते हैं कि आप अपने परिवार को खो दें।'



26 मई को रिलीज होगी फिल्म

