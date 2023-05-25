Bajrang Dal: 'द केरल स्टोरी' के बाद एक और फिल्म पर विवाद, बजरंग दल ने 'द क्रिएटर सृजनहार' पर लगाए आरोप

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
'द केरल स्टोरी' फिल्म को लेकर विवाद जारी है और कुछ राज्यों में इसका प्रदर्शन नहीं हो पा रहा है। वहीं इसी बीच एक और फिल्म का विरोध शुरू हो गया है। यह फिल्म है द क्रिएटर सृजनहार। दरअसल आरोप है कि फिल्म के जरिए लव जिहाद को बढ़ावा दिया जा रहा है, जिसकी वजह से बुधवार को गुजरात के अहमदाबाद में इस फिल्म की स्क्रीनिंग के विरोध में नारेबाजी और हंगामा किया गया।
#WATCH | Gujarat | Members of Bajrang Dal staged a protest at a multiplex in Ahmedabad on 24th May against the upcoming film, 'The Creator - Sarjanhar'. The protesters alleged that the film is promoting "love jihad" pic.twitter.com/IYlN5NM7Xx
