असम में तेल के कुएं में लगी आग को करीब पांच महीने बाद पूरी तरह बुझाया गया

असम के बागजन में तेल के एक कुएं को करीब पांच महीने बाद रविवार को सफलतापूर्वक बंद कर दिया गया और आग को पूरी तरह बुझा दिया गया। आयल इंडिया ने यह जानकारी दी। पूर्वोत्तर की इस बड़ी औद्योगिक तबाही में कंपनी के तीन कर्मचारियों की मौत हो गई थी और कई अन्य घायल हो गए थे।

After over 5-and-a-half-months of ordeal today Oil India Ltd (OIL) could bring the blowout well under control. Fire doused completely. We believe that the problem is now over & after this the well abandonment operation will be taken up: Tridip Hazarika, Oil India Ltd's (OIL) spox https://t.co/LIygDAxCFx pic.twitter.com/Gm3qkeRdim