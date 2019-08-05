शहर चुनें

बीएस येदियुरप्पा की देवेंद्र फडणवीस को चिट्ठी, जलाशयों से कम पानी छोड़ें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बेंगलुरू Updated Mon, 05 Aug 2019 09:29 PM IST
बीएस येदियुरप्पा (फाइल फोटो)
बीएस येदियुरप्पा (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook
ख़बर सुनें
कर्नाटक के मुख्यमंत्री बी एस येदियुरप्पा ने सोमवार को कर्नाटक के बाढ़ से प्रभावित जिलों का हवाई दौरा किया। महाराष्ट्र में कोयना बांध के जलाशयों से जल प्रवाह बढ़ने के कारण उत्तरी कर्नाटक के कई गांव जलमग्न हो गए हैं। इस संबंध में बीएस येदियुरप्पा ने महाराष्ट्र के सीएम देवेंद्र फडणवीस को पत्र लिखा है।
उन्होंने पत्र में कम पानी छोड़ने को आग्रह किया है और कहा कि जलाशयों से पानी छोड़ने के कारण कृष्णा नदी का जलस्तर खतरनाक रूप से बढ़ गया है और कई गांव बाढ़ के चपेट में आ गए हैं। इस समस्या का समाधान जल्द से जल्द किया जाए।
 
bangalore karnatak bs yeddyurappa devendra fadnavis flood in maharashtra dam
