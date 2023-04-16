Atiq Murder: संजय राउत ने योगीराज में कानून व्यवस्था पर उठाए सवाल, जानें अतीक की हत्या पर क्या बोले नेता?

#WATCH | ...A young boy (Asad) whose age is 19, how can he threaten the security of the country? If you want to catch him, hit him on his leg, prosecute him. Why do you want to kill him? : Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal pic.twitter.com/em27Iv5fAY

अतीक और उसके भाई अशरफ की हत्या में क्या सुप्रीम कोर्ट को स्वतः संज्ञान लेना चाहिए? इस पर कपिल सिब्बल ने कहा कि 'मैं ऐसी उम्मीद तो करता हूं, ना सिर्फ ये बल्कि न्याय की पूरी प्रक्रिया जैसे किसे गिरफ्तार किया जाना चाहिए, कितने दिनों तक उसे जेल में रखना चाहिए, इसकी लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट के नियम हैं लेकिन इन्हें सख्ती से लागू किया जाना चाहिए।'









