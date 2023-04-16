Atiq Murder: संजय राउत ने योगीराज में कानून व्यवस्था पर उठाए सवाल, जानें अतीक की हत्या पर क्या बोले नेता?

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
#WATCH | ...A young boy (Asad) whose age is 19, how can he threaten the security of the country? If you want to catch him, hit him on his leg, prosecute him. Why do you want to kill him? : Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal pic.twitter.com/em27Iv5fAY
विज्ञापन विज्ञापन
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Followed