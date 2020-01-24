शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
गणतंत्र दिवस से पहले इंदिरा गांधी अंतरराष्ट्रीय एयरपोर्ट पर तिरंगामय नजर आया एटीसी टॉवर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 24 Jan 2020 06:31 AM IST
इंदिरा गांधी एयरपोर्ट पर एटीसी टॉवर
इंदिरा गांधी एयरपोर्ट पर एटीसी टॉवर - फोटो : एएनआई
इंदिरा गांधी अंतरराष्ट्रीय एयरपोर्ट पर स्थित एटीसी (एयर ट्रैफिक कंट्रोल) टॉवर को 71वें गणतंत्र दिवस से पहले तिरंगे के रंग में रंगा गया है। तिरंगे ध्वज जैसी लाइट्स से जगमगा रही भारत के सबसे ऊंचे एटीसी टॉवर बेहद खूबसूरत नजर आ रही है। 
इंदिरा गांधी अंतर्राष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे पर बना 102 मीटर लंबा ये टॉवर आधुनिक तकनीक से लैस है। पुराने एटीसी टॉवर की ऊंचाई 60 मीटर थी। इसमें 26वें और 12वें लेवल पर 21 अतिरिक्त कंट्रोलर पोजीशन हैं, साथ ही 25वें लेवल पर ग्राउंड कंट्रोलर भी हैं।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
