#MadhyaPradesh : Jhabua District admn had provided stickers to alcohol shopkeepers in dist, in a bid to create awareness among voters.The decision has now been rolled back. Shopkeepers say "Stickers were provided by Excise dept,had put that on bottles&asked people to vote."(20.10) pic.twitter.com/r6pWC5rPBr

We have released the list of 77 candidates for first and second phase of #ChhattisgarhAssemblyElections . It includes 14 female candidates. Seat nominations for the remaining 12 seats of Bastar will be done on Oct 22 & 23: Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh in Raipur. (20.10.2018) pic.twitter.com/Ktr7gUvgD8