#MadhyaPradesh: Jhabua District admn had provided stickers to alcohol shopkeepers in dist, in a bid to create awareness among voters.The decision has now been rolled back. Shopkeepers say "Stickers were provided by Excise dept,had put that on bottles&asked people to vote."(20.10) pic.twitter.com/r6pWC5rPBr— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2018
We have released the list of 77 candidates for first and second phase of #ChhattisgarhAssemblyElections . It includes 14 female candidates. Seat nominations for the remaining 12 seats of Bastar will be done on Oct 22 & 23: Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh in Raipur. (20.10.2018) pic.twitter.com/Ktr7gUvgD8— ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2018
आचार संहिता उल्लंघन के एक लंबित मुकदमे में केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी और भदोही के सांसद वीरेंद्र सिंह मस्त के खिलाफ कोर्ट में उपस्थित नहीं होने पर जमानती वारंट जारी हुआ है।
21 अक्टूबर 2018