Home ›   India News ›   Assam RPF seized gold bar worth Rs 1.12 crore while raiding a train in Guwahati four persons including two women were arrested

असम: गुवाहाटी में रेलवे सुरक्षा बल ने एक ट्रेन से 1.12 करोड़ रुपये का सोना जब्त किया

एएनआई, गुवाहाटी Updated Mon, 05 Oct 2020 10:44 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला

ख़बर सुनें
असम के गुवाहाटी क्षेत्र में रेलवे सुरक्षा बल (आरपीएफ) को बड़ी सफलता हाथ लगी है। गुवाहाटी आरपीएफ की ओर से बताया गया कि इस महीने की शुरुआत में एक अक्तूबर की रात एक ट्रेन में छापेमारी करते वक्त 1.12 करोड़ रुपये का सोना जब्त किया गया है।
आरपीएफ ने तस्करों के पास से सोने की पट्टी जब्त किए, जिसका बाजार मूल्य करीब 1.12 करोड़ रुपये है। इस मामले में आरपीएफ ने दो महिलाओं समेत चार लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है।
 
india news national railway protection force assam news rpf guwahati rpf

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

