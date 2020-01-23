असम: 644 उग्रवादियों ने किया सीएम सोनोवाल की मौजूदगी में आत्मसमर्पण

Guwahati: 644 cadres of 8 militant groups today surrendered at the Arms Laying Down Ceremony, in presence of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. pic.twitter.com/jz5Tls7ApN— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2020
23 जनवरी 2020