असम: 644 उग्रवादियों ने किया सीएम सोनोवाल की मौजूदगी में आत्मसमर्पण

पीटीआई, गुवाहाटी Updated Thu, 23 Jan 2020 12:23 PM IST
आठ प्रतिबंधित संगठनों के 644 उग्रवादियों ने आत्मसमर्पण किया
आठ प्रतिबंधित संगठनों के 644 उग्रवादियों ने आत्मसमर्पण किया - फोटो : ANI
असम में आठ प्रतिबंधित संगठनों के 644 उग्रवादियों ने 177 हथियारों के साथ गुरुवार को आत्मसमर्पण किया। पुलिस ने बताया कि उल्फा (आई), एनडीएफबी, आरएनएलएफ, केएलओ, भाकपा (माओवादी), एनएसएलए, एडीएफ और एनएलएफबी के सदस्यों ने एक कार्यक्रम में असम के मुख्यमंत्री सर्बानंद सोनोवाल की मौजूदगी में आत्मसमर्पण किया।
पुलिस महानिदेशक ज्योति महंता ने पत्रकारों से कहा कि राज्य के लिए और असम पुलिस के लिए यह एक महत्वपूर्ण दिन है। आठ उग्रवादी समूहों के कुल 644 कार्यकर्ताओं और नेताओं ने आत्मसमर्पण किया है।

 
