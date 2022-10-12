Assam Flood: असम के धेमाजी में बाढ़ से हालात गंभीर, लाली नदी में डूबी नाव, एक साल का बच्चा लापता

असम के धेमाजी जिले में बाढ़ से हालात गंभीर हैं। जोनाई अनुभाग के कई इलाके जलमग्न हो गए हैं। इस बीच लाली नदी में नाव डूब गई। इसमें सवार छह लोगों को बचा लिया गया, लेकिन एक साल का बच्चा अब भी लापता है।

Assam | Flood situation in the Dhemaji district remains grim after the flood waters submerge more areas under Jonai Sub-Division

As per Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 15,084 people have been affected due to flood situation in the district pic.twitter.com/2driBLeQFL