Telangana: ओवैसी ने विपक्षी दलों के गठबंधन को बताया 'चौधरियों' का क्लब, बोले- हम करते रहेंगे UCC का विरोध

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
ऑल इंडिया मजलिस-ए-इत्तेहादुल मुस्लिमीन (एआईएमआईएम) के प्रमुख असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने कहा कि उनकी पार्टी समान नागरिक संहिता (यूसीसी) का विरोध करेगी। उन्होंने विपक्षी दलों से कहा कि अगर आप भाजपा को हराना चाहते हैं तो आपको अंतर दिखाना होगा कि आप भाजपा के तय एजेंडे का पालन नहीं करेंगे। उन्होंने विपक्षी दलों को बड़े चौधरियों का क्लब बताया।
#WATCH | Our party will oppose UCC...If you (opposition parties) want to defeat BJP then you have to show the difference that you will not follow the agenda set by BJP. They (opposition parties) are a club of big 'Chaudharis'. You have not invited our Telangana CM to the meeting.… pic.twitter.com/ABGOvfPbVV— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Followed