कानून के शासन में विश्वास नहीं करते आरएसएस, भाजपा : ओवैसी

एजेंसी, हैदराबाद Updated Thu, 18 Oct 2018 09:39 PM IST
असदुद्दीन ओवैसी
राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए केंद्र से कानून लाने की भागवत की मांग पर एआईएमआईएम प्रमुख असदुद्दीन ओवैसी तीखी प्रतिक्रिया दी। उन्होंने कहा कि आरएसएस और उनकी सरकार को कौन रोक रहा है? आपको जो करना है वो करिए। 
यह साफ उदाहरण है कि आरएसएस व भाजपा को कानून के शासन में बिल्कुल विश्वास नहीं है। वे बहुलवाद में नहीं बल्कि सर्वाधिकारवाद में विश्वास करते हैं।

