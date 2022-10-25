अरुणाचल प्रदेश: ईटानगर में 700 से ज्यादा दुकानों में लगी भीषण आग, दमकल विभाग नहीं कर पाया काबू

#WATCH | Arunachal Pradesh: A massive fire broke out in Itanagar's Naharlagun due to unknown reasons. Over 700 shops burnt to ashes; however, no casualties reported yet
As per sources, fire engulfed only 2 shops in the initial 2hrs, but the fire dept failed to control the spread pic.twitter.com/edeFudEXHl— ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2022
