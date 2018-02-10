अपना शहर चुनें

Arun Jaitley said The economy was in the hands of the 'horrible' government in UPA

जेटली का पलटवार- UPA सरकार में ‘भयानक’ हाथों में थी अर्थव्यवस्था, पॉलिसी पैरालिसिस से बचाया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 03:28 AM IST
Arun Jaitley said The economy was in the hands of the 'horrible' government in UPA
वित्तमंत्री अरुण जेटली ने पी चिदंबरम को सब कुछ जानते हुए भी झूठे भ्रम में जीने के लिए उन पर निशाना साधा है। उन्होंने कहा कि 10 साल के यूपीए शासन में अर्थव्यवस्था ‘भयानक डॉक्टर’ के हाथों में थी, जिसने इसे दुनिया के पांच सबसे कमजोर अर्थव्यवस्थाओं की श्रेणी में पहुंचा दिया। वित्तमंत्री ने कहा कि वर्ष 2014 से भाजपा शासन में भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था ने ‘पॉलिसी पैरालिसिस’ से ढांचागत सुधारों की ओर बढ़ी और अब उसने कमजोर पांच अर्थव्यवस्था से निकल कर सुनहरा मुकाम हासिल किया है। 

कहा- अर्थव्यवस्था पॉलिसी पैरालिसिस से निकल कर सुधारों की बढ़ चली है

जेटली राज्यसभा में केंद्रीय बजट 2018-19 पर चर्चा का जवाब दे रहे थे। उन्होंने चिदंबरम को आड़े हाथों लेते हुए कहा, ‘मैं मानता हूं कि कुछ लोग अपने अच्छे लेखन और तार्किक बहस के कारण हम पर अच्छी टिप्पणी कर सकते हैं, लेकिन मुझे इस पर आशंका है कि ऐसे लोग अच्छे शासक भी बन सकते हैं।’ इस दौरान वित्तमंत्री ने विकास दर, महंगाई, राजकोषीय घाटा और चालू खाता घाटे के बारे में आंकड़ों पर सफाई दी।

जेटली ने कॉरपोरेट टैक्स को 30 से घटाकर 25 फीसदी करने पर चिदंबरम द्वारा सवाल उठाए जाने पर कहा कि प्रत्यक्ष कर कोड का प्रारूप तैयार करने और उसे अंतिम रूप देने का काम पूर्व वित्तमंत्री ने किया था। चिदंबरम ने पहले टैक्स घटाने का प्रस्ताव दिया था। जेटली ने कहा कि ‘कुछ मामलों में आप कहा खड़े हैं वह इस बात पर निर्भर करता है कि आप कहां बैठे हैं।’ उन्होंने कहा कि उनके पूर्ववर्ती ने सत्ता पक्ष से विपक्ष में आते ही अपना रुख बदल लिया।
