अनुच्छेद 370: पाकिस्तानी आतंकी भारत पर कर सकते हैं हमला, हाई अलर्ट पर नौसेना

Sources: Indian Navy puts all its bases and warships on high alert. Measures taken after Article 370 was revoked by the government and also due to possibility of Pakistan-backed terrorists carrying out any attack— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने राम जन्मभूमि-बाबरी मस्जिद मामले में लगातार चौथे दिन सुनवाई शुरू कर दी है।
9 अगस्त 2019