Home ›   India News ›   Article 370: Navy puts all its bases and warships on high alert as terrorists can carry out attack

अनुच्छेद 370: पाकिस्तानी आतंकी भारत पर कर सकते हैं हमला, हाई अलर्ट पर नौसेना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 09 Aug 2019 03:16 PM IST
भारतीय नौसेना का युद्धपोत (फाइल फोटो)
भारतीय नौसेना का युद्धपोत (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : भारतीय नौसेना
ख़बर सुनें
सरकार ने अनुच्छेद 370 के एक खंड को छोड़कर बाकी सभी को खत्म कर दिया है। जिसके कारण पड़ोसी देश पाकिस्तान काफी बौखलाया हुआ है। उसने जम्मू-कश्मीर से विशेष राज्य का दर्जा वापस लिए जाने को संयुक्त राष्ट्र के नियमों का उल्लंघन बताया है। इसी बीच सूत्रों के अनुसार भारतीय नौसेना ने अपने सभी बेस और युद्ध पोतों को हाई अलर्ट पर रहने के लिए कहा है। माना जा रहा है कि पाकिस्तानी समर्थित आतंकवादी भारत पर हमला कर सकते हैं। जिसके कारण ऐसा किया गया है।
indian navy article 370 central government warships terrorists भारतीय नौसेना आतंकवादी
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

