Video: सेना के 600 पैराट्रूपर्स ने आसमान में लगाईं छलांग, चीन की सीमा के पास दिखाई अपनी ताकत

सिलीगुड़ी गलियारा नेपाल, भूटान और बांग्लादेश की सीमा से लगती जमीन है और चीन की सीमा भी पास ही है। यह पूर्वोत्तर क्षेत्र को शेष भारत से जोड़ता है और सैन्य दृष्टि से बेहद महत्वपूर्ण माना जाता है। इस अभ्यास का उद्देश्य उन्नत फ्री-फॉल तकनीक, प्रविष्टि, निगरानी, टारगेट प्रैक्टिस और दुश्मन की लाइन से पार जाकर ताकत का प्रदर्शन करना था। सिलीगुड़ी रणनीतिक रूप से अहम है इसलिए यहां पर भारतीय सेना, असम राइफ्लस, सीमा सुरक्षा बल और पश्चिम बंगाल पुलिस द्वारा गश्त लगाई जाती है।
#WATCH | Around 600 paratroopers of the Indian Army's Airborne Rapid Response teams carried out large-scale drops near the Siliguri Corridor on March 24 and 25 in an Airborne Exercise: Indian Army officials pic.twitter.com/evrxSE7SGi— ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2022
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.