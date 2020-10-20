शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Around 1.39 crore domestic passengers flown since May 25 says Hardeep Singh Puri

25 मई से अब तक करीब 1.39 करोड़ घरेलू यात्रियों ने भरी उड़ान : हरदीप सिंह पुरी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 20 Oct 2020 06:23 AM IST
विज्ञापन
Hardeep Singh Puri
Hardeep Singh Puri - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
केंद्रीय नागर विमानन मंत्री हरदीप सिंह पुरी ने सोमवार को कहा कि 18 अक्तूबर को देश के अंदर 1.8 लाख से यात्रियों ने उड़ान भरी जबकि कोरोना महामारी के चलते 25 मई से फिर से शुरू घरेलू उड़ानों से अब तक 1.39 करोड़ लोग सफर कर चुके हैं। पुरी ने ट्वीट किया कि नई ऊंचाई, 1581 उड़ानें। 3168 कुल उड़ानों की आवाजाही। एयरपोर्ट पर 363757 कुल यात्री पहुंचे। 18 अक्तूबर को 1,80,838 घरेलू यात्रियों ने उड़ान भरी। 25 मई से अब तक 1.39 करोड़ घरेलू यात्रियों ने सफर किया। धीरे धीरे बढ़ोतरी हो रही है।
विज्ञापन



 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national hardeep singh puri ministry of central aviation covid 19 coronavirus vande bharat mission

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

बटलर और धोनी
Cricket News

बटलर ने चेन्नई के खिलाफ खेली तूफानी पारी, फिर धोनी से मिले खास गिफ्ट पर हुए गदगद

20 अक्टूबर 2020

कपिल शर्मा, मुकेश खन्ना
Television

कपिल के शो को मुकेश खन्ना ने बताया था 'फूहड़', अब कॉमेडियन ने दिया जवाब

20 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
All About Coronavirus: कोरोना को लेकर हमारे मन में हर दिन कई सारे सवाल उठते रहते हैं
Health & Fitness

कोरोना वायरस को लेकर आपके मन में भी हैं ये 17 सवाल? डॉ. सुचित्रा जैन से जानें इनके जवाब

20 अक्टूबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

भारत में आ सकती है कोरोना की एक और लहर, डराने वाली है ये रिपोर्ट

19 अक्टूबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

दिल के लिए क्यों जरूरी है मैग्नीशियम? जानिए शरीर में इसकी कमी हो जाए तो क्या होगा

19 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: सुरक्षा को लेकर चिंतित दिखा बिटिया का परिवार, कहा-इस गांव से तो हमारा ‘देश निकाला’ ही हो जाएगा

19 अक्टूबर 2020

RHTDM
Reviews

बाइस्कोप: संपूर्ण शाकाहारी माधवन ने ऐसे की चिकन खाने वाले सीन की शूटिंग, लोगों को सीक्वेल का इंतजार

19 अक्टूबर 2020

जेपी नड्डा (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

बिहार चुनाव: भाजपा ने जारी की लालू राज की 'डिक्शनरी', क से क्राइम, ख से खतरा, ग से गोली...

19 अक्टूबर 2020

KBC 12
Television

केबीसी में होने जा रहा यूपी के मदरसों का गुणगान, रायबरेली से पहुंची इस टीजर ने सुनाई अनोखी दास्तां

19 अक्टूबर 2020

एमएस धोनी
Cricket News

धोनी 200 आईपीएल मैच खेलने वाले पहले खिलाड़ी, CSK के लिए पूरे किए 4000 रन

19 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X