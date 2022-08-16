Indian Army: राजनाथ ने सेना को सौंपे 'निपुण' समेत कई हथियार, आर्मी किसी भी खतरे से निपटने को तैयार

देश की सीमाओं पर बढ़ती चुनौतियों के बीच रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने आज कई स्वदेशी हथियार सेना को सौंपे। इनमें एके-203 और एफ-इंसास राइफलों के अलावा नई एंटी पर्सोनेल माइन 'निपुण' भी शामिल है। नए हथियार ईईएल व अन्य भारतीय कंपनियों ने विकसित किए हैं।

I assure on behalf of the Army chief that the Indian Army is prepared to tackle any threat whether it is western desert or the high altitude locations in Ladakh sector: Lt Gen Harpal Singh pic.twitter.com/d8m4TeH6ZD