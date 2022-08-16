Indian Army: राजनाथ ने सेना को सौंपे 'निपुण' समेत कई हथियार, आर्मी किसी भी खतरे से निपटने को तैयार

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
ले. जन. सिंह ने कहा कि रक्षा क्षेत्र में स्वदेशीकरण को बढ़ावा देने में मदद करने के लिए भारत सरकार ने कई नीतिगत निर्णय लिए हैं। इन हथियारों में माइंस, आमने सामने लड़ाई के हथियार, इन्फैंट्री के लड़ाकू वाहन शामिल हैं।
देश की सीमाओं पर बढ़ती चुनौतियों के बीच रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने आज कई स्वदेशी हथियार सेना को सौंपे। इनमें एके-203 और एफ-इंसास राइफलों के अलावा नई एंटी पर्सोनेल माइन 'निपुण' भी शामिल है। नए हथियार ईईएल व अन्य भारतीय कंपनियों ने विकसित किए हैं।
I assure on behalf of the Army chief that the Indian Army is prepared to tackle any threat whether it is western desert or the high altitude locations in Ladakh sector: Lt Gen Harpal Singh pic.twitter.com/d8m4TeH6ZD— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022
#WATCH Indian Army’s Futuristic Infantry Soldier as a System (F-INSAS) soldier gives a briefing to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on his new weapon systems and aids including the AK-203 assault rifle#Delhi pic.twitter.com/66aVvIfqHL— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.