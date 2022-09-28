Indian Army: दिनजान सैन्य स्टेशन पहुंचे रक्षामंत्री और सेना प्रमुख, जवानों ने 'गाया संदेश आते हैं' गाना

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह बुधवार को दिनजान सैन्य स्टेशन पर भारतीय सेना के डीएओ डिवीजन के जवानों से मिले और उनसे बातचीत की। इस दौरान उनके साथ सेना प्रमुख जनरल मनोज पांडे भी मौजूद रहे।
#WATCH | Indian Army jawans sing 'Sandese Aate Hain' as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacts with them at Dinjan military station in Assam. Army chief General Manoj Pande and other top officers of the Army also accompanied the Defence Minister. pic.twitter.com/VHgFX5QX82— ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2022
