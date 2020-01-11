शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane address media, says our soldiers are our greatest power

हमारे जवान हमारी सबसे बड़ी ताकत, भविष्य के लिए ट्रेनिंग पर जोर: सेनाध्यक्ष नरवणे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 11 Jan 2020 12:27 PM IST
सेनाध्यक्ष मनोज मुकुंद नरवणे
सेनाध्यक्ष मनोज मुकुंद नरवणे - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
भारतीय सेना के अध्यक्ष जनरल मनोज मुकुंद नरवाणे ने शनिवार को पहली सालाना मीडिया कांफ्रेंस की। जिसमें उन्होंने तीनों सेनाएं में तालमेल जरूरी होने की बात दोहराई। उन्होंने कहा कि हम सबको साथ लेकर चलने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। भविष्य के लिए प्रशिक्षण पर जोर दिया जा रहा है। सेना के अंदर भी तालमेल पर काम हो रहा है। हमारे जवान हमारी सबसे बड़ी ताकत हैं।
विज्ञापन
 
अब WEEKEND पर भी होगी, सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी ,अभी जुड़ें सफलता क्लास से, सिर्फ Rs. 2,999 में
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

सेना अध्यक्ष मनोज मुकुंद नरवणे
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः सियाचिन पहुंचे सेना अध्यक्ष मनोज मुकुंद नरवणे, बड़ा अहम है यह दौरा

9 जनवरी 2020

मनोज मुकुंद नरवाणे, आरकेएस भदौरिया और करमबीर सिंह
India News

28 साल बाद फिर एनडीए के बैचमेट बने तीनों सेनाओं के प्रमुख, वायुसेना में रहे तीनों के पिता

2 जनवरी 2020

जनरल एमएम नारावाने
World

सेना प्रमुख जनरल नरवणे के हमला करने वाले बयान पर झुंझलाया पाक, बताया गैरजिम्मेदाराना

2 जनवरी 2020

महिलाओं के लिए स्वच्छता क्यों आवश्यक है
Niine (Advertorial)

महिलाओं के लिए स्वच्छता क्यों आवश्यक है
Manoj Mukund Naravane
India News

युद्ध स्मारक पहुंच थलसेनाध्यक्ष नरवणे ने शहीदों को दी श्रद्धांजलि, बोले- देश पर आंच नहीं आने देंगे

1 जनवरी 2020

सेना प्रमुख जनरल एमएम नरवणे
India News

पदभार संभालते ही नए सेना प्रमुख ने पाक को चेताया, बोले- हमारे पास आतंकी अड्डों पर हमले का अधिकार

31 दिसंबर 2019

बिपिन रावत
India News

थलसेनाध्यक्ष पद से जनरल रावत की विदाई, बोले- नए प्रमुख के नेतृत्व में ऊंचाइयों को छुएगी सेना

31 दिसंबर 2019

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोर्णांक में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्तोत्र का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
Astrology Services

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोर्णांक में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्तोत्र का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
विज्ञापन
army chief manoj mukund naravane cooperation indian army
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

तानाजी और छपाक
Bollywood

दीपिका की छपाक से आगे निकली अजय की तानाजी, जानें दोनों फिल्मों का बॉक्स ऑफिस कलेक्शन

11 जनवरी 2020

kannauj road accident
Kanpur

मासूम से कूदने के लिए कहते रहे लोग, वो बस में फंसी मां की तरफ करता रहा इशारा, धमाका हुआ और...

11 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
shehnaz kaur gill
Television

Bigg Boss 13: रोते- रोते बाहर जाने को बोलने लगीं शहनाज, सलमान बोले-'दरवाजा खुला है, निकल जाओ...'

11 जनवरी 2020

हादसे का शिकार यूक्रेनी विमान
World

ईरान का कबूलनामा- गलती से मार गिराया था यूक्रेनी विमान, रूहानी बोले- जिम्मेदारों को नहीं बख्शेंगे

11 जनवरी 2020

राहुल द्रविड़
Cricket News

शांतिप्रिय राहुल द्रविड़ को भी आता था गुस्सा, कभी फेंकी कुर्सी तो कभी लड़की पर निकाली भड़ास

11 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
kannauj road accident
Kanpur

कन्नौज हादसा: बस में चीख पुकार सुन कांप रहा था कलेजा, जिंदा जलीं 20 से ज्यादा जिंदगियां, तस्वीरें

11 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया केस
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case: कोर्ट से दोषियों को एक और बड़ा झटका, ये मौका भी हाथ से छूटा

11 जनवरी 2020

ऋषभ पंत और उर्वशी रौतेला
Bollywood

ऋषभ पंत ने उर्वशी रौतेला को व्हाट्सएप पर किया ब्लॉक, जानें क्या है बड़ी वजह

11 जनवरी 2020

Bollywood
Bollywood

जेएनयू हिंसा पर अजय देवगन का बयान और दीपिका के समर्थन में रघुराम राजन, पांच खबरें

11 जनवरी 2020

Raghuram Rajan and Deepika Padukone
Bollywood

दीपिका के जेएनयू जाने पर आया भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक के पूर्व गवर्नर का बयान, कही ये बात

11 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

स्वदेशी विमान तेजस ने पहली बार आईएनएस पर की लैंडिंग
India News

INS विक्रमादित्य पोत पर एलसीए नेवी की सफल लैंडिंग, डीआरडीओ को मिली बड़ी सफलता

रक्षा अनुसंधान और विकास संगठन ने इस लाइट कॉम्बैट एयरक्राफ्ट का निर्माण किया है जिसने अरेस्टर वायर की मदद से लैंडिंग की।

11 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
म्यांमार नागरिक की तटरक्षक बल ने बचाई जान
India News

भारतीय तटरक्षक ने पोरबंदर तट पर म्यांमार के एक बीमार नागरिक की बचाई जान

11 जनवरी 2020

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

निर्भया केस: 14 जनवरी को पांच जजों की पीठ करेगी दोषियों की क्यूरेटिव पिटीशन पर सुनवाई

11 जनवरी 2020

लाल बहादुर शास्त्री
India News

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री लाल बहादुर शास्त्री की पुण्यतिथि आज, उपराष्ट्रपति नायडू ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

11 जनवरी 2020

M Chidanadamurthy
India News

इतिहासकार, शोधकर्ता और लेखक एम चिदानंद मूर्ति का 88 वर्ष की उम्र में बेंगलुरु में निधन

11 जनवरी 2020

Mamata Banerjee with PM Narendra Modi
India News

दो दिवसीय कोलकाता दौरे पर पीएम मोदी, ममता के साथ साझा करेंगे मंच, बैठक भी प्रस्तावित

11 जनवरी 2020

गोएयर का विमान (फाइल फोटो)
India News

जमीन से 50 फुट ऊपर था विमान, रनवे नहीं देख पाया पायलट, घास पर की थी लैंडिंग

11 जनवरी 2020

चंद्रग्रहण
India News

चंद्र ग्रहण के दौरान दिखा शानदार नजारा, लाखों लोग बने इस खगोलीय घटना के गवाह

11 जनवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

अमेरिका-ईरान की लड़ाई का भारत की तेल आपूर्ति पर नहीं पड़ेगा कोई असर: इराकी राजदूत

11 जनवरी 2020

Big News, Amar Ujala, Top News
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

11 जनवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

कन्नौज में भीषण सड़क हादसा, ट्रक से भिड़ी बस, 20 लोगों की मौत

कन्नौज में एक भीषण सड़क हादसे में 20 लोगों की जान चली गई। बस और ट्रक में टक्कर हो गई। बस में कुल 45 यात्री शामिल बताए जा रहे हैं। घायलों का अस्पताल में ईलाज चल रहा है।

11 जनवरी 2020

स्पोर्ट्स 1:56

भारत ने जीती साल की पहली टी-20 सीरीज,आखिरी मैच में श्रीलंका को 78 रन से रौंदा

11 जनवरी 2020

चंद्रग्रहण 1:16

चंद्र ग्रहण के दौरान दिखा शानदार नजारा, लाखों लोग बने इस खगोलीय घटना के गवाह

11 जनवरी 2020

जेएनयू 2:07

जेएनयू बवाल : जेएनयूएसयू अध्यक्ष आइशी घोष का दिल्ली पुलिस पर पलटवार

10 जनवरी 2020

राशिफल 3:02

11 जनवरी राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

10 जनवरी 2020

Related

कुरान
India News

कोच्चि : सऊदी अरब से छह महीने पहले मंगाई गईं 25 टन कुरान होंगी नीलाम

11 जनवरी 2020

असदुद्दीन ओवैसी की हैदराबाद में तिरंगा रैली
India News

सीएए के खिलाफ मोर्चाबंदीः हैदराबाद में ओवैसी ने ‘तिरंगा रैली' तो कोलकाता में ममता ने निकाला मार्च

11 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

तीन आतंकियों की गिरफ्तारी का मामला : हैंडलर से मैसेजिंग ऐप के जरिए बात करते थे

11 जनवरी 2020

दिनेश गुणावर्दने और एस जयशंकर
India News

आतंकवाद से निपटने को मिलकर काम कर रहे भारत और श्रीलंका: गुणावर्दने

11 जनवरी 2020

दिल्ली और बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव में भाजपा की चुनौतियां
India News

2020 में भाजपा की सियासी ताकत का असली इम्तेहान, दिल्ली-बिहार का रण होगा प्रचंड 

11 जनवरी 2020

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

जम्मू-कश्मीर में पाबंदियों पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा- जितनी जरूरी स्वतंत्रता, उतनी सुरक्षा भी

11 जनवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited