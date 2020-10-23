उच्च शिक्षा विभाग के सचिव अमित खरे को स्कूल शिक्षा और साक्षरता विभाग का अतिरिक्त प्रभार

Appointments Committee of Cabinet approves the proposal of Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology for extension of Central deputation tenure of Rajiv Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology for a period of three months beyond 17.09.2020.

Appointments Committee of Cabinet approves assignment of additional charge of post of Secretary, Dept of School Education and Literacy to Amit Khare, Secretary, Department of Higher Education from 24.10.2020 to 01.11.2020 during the period of absence on leave of Anita Karwal.