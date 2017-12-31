बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इलाहाबाद: बाल-बाल बचीं केन्द्रीय मंत्री अनुप्रिया पटेल, काफिले की गाड़ियां आपस में टकराईं
Updated Sun, 31 Dec 2017 01:41 PM IST
इलाहाबाद में हुए सड़क हादसे में
केंद्रीय मंत्री
अनुप्रिया पटेल घायल हो गईं। यह हादसा इलाहाबाद के कोरवां गांव में हुआ। वह कोरांव के गजनी गांव सभा में पीएन सिंह के यहां जा रही थीं। अनुप्रिया को सर में चोट आयी हैं।
