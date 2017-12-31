Download App
गुजरात: नितिन पटेल की नाराजगी दूर, बोले- मैं अब संभाल रहा हूं अपना चार्ज

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला

Updated Sun, 31 Dec 2017 11:21 AM IST
gujarat deputy CM nitin patel says he is going to take his charge in rupani cabinet

नितिन पटेल

गुजरात की रूपाणी सरकार में पड़ी दरार खत्म होती दिख रही है। राज्य के उपमुख्यमंत्री बनने वाले नितिन पटेल ने अपना कार्यभार संभालने का ऐलान कर दिया है। राज्य का वित्त मंत्रालय छिन जाने के चलते नाराज चल रहे नितिन पटेल ने कहा कि मैं अब अपना चार्ज संभालने जा रहा हूं।
ऑनलाइन मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक उन्होंने कहा कि उन्हें भारतीय जनता पार्टी के अध्यक्ष अमित शाह ने फोन पर सम्मानित मंत्रालय दिए जाने का वादा किया है। वे मुख्यमंत्री और राज्यपाल को इस संदर्भ में पत्र भी लिखेंगे।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

