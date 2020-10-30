आंध्र प्रदेश: ईस्ट गोदावरी जिले में भीषण सड़क हादसा, वैन पलटने से छह की मौत

Andhra Pradesh: Six people died after their van overturned in Thantikonda village of East Godavari district last night. Injured shifted to a hospital. The van, that was returning from a wedding, was carrying 15 people.— ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.