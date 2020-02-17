शहर चुनें

Andhra Pradesh private aircraft going from Mysuru to Bellary emergency landing at Eradikera village

आंध्र प्रदेश: मैसूर से बेल्लारी जा रहे प्राइवेट एयरक्राफ्ट की गांव में करानी पड़ी आपातकालीन लैंडिंग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अनंतपुर Updated Mon, 17 Feb 2020 03:11 PM IST
प्राइवेट एयरक्राफ्ट की आपातकालीन लैंडिंग
प्राइवेट एयरक्राफ्ट की आपातकालीन लैंडिंग - फोटो : ANI
आंध्र प्रदेश के अनंतपुर जिले के ब्रह्म समुद्रम मंडल के इरादिकेरा गांव में सोमवार को एक निजी एयरक्राफ्ट की सफलतापूर्वक आपातकालीन लैंडिंग हुई। यह एयरक्राफ्ट मैसूर से बेल्लारी जा रहा था।
ब्रह्म समुद्रम पुलिस स्टेशन के उप-निरीक्षक नागेंद्र प्रसाद ने बताया कि विमान को ईंधन रिसाव के कारण आपातकालीन लैंडिंग करनी पड़ी। हेलिकॉप्टर में दो पायलट और एक तकनीशियन सवार थे। उन्होंने बताया कि आपातकालीन लैंडिंग के कारण कोई हताहत या घायल नहीं हुआ है।  न ही किसी तरह की संपत्ति को नुकसान पहुंचा है। 

