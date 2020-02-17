आंध्र प्रदेश: मैसूर से बेल्लारी जा रहे प्राइवेट एयरक्राफ्ट की गांव में करानी पड़ी आपातकालीन लैंडिंग

Sub-Inspector Nagendra Prasad, Brahma Samudram Police Station: The aircraft had to make an emergency landing due to fuel leakage. There were 2 pilots&1 technician in the chopper. There are no casualties/injuries, nor any property loss due to the emergency landing. #AndhraPradesh https://t.co/EWeGiPwvRk— ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2020
कोरोनावायरस का संकट कम होने का नाम ही नहीं ले रहा। समाचार एजेंसी एएफपी के अनुसार चीनी सरकार ने बताया है कि कोरोनावायरस से मरने वालों की संख्या बढ़कर अब 1770 हो गई है।
17 फरवरी 2020