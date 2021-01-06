आंध्र प्रदेश, बिहार और यूपी विधान परिषद के उपचुनाव 28 जनवरी को होंगे

आंध्र प्रदेश विधान परिषद, बिहार विधान परिषद और उत्तर प्रदेश विधान परिषद की रिक्त पड़ी सीटों पर 28 जनवरी हो चुनाव आयोजित किए जाएंगे।

By-election for one casual vacancy in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council and two casual vacancies in Bihar Legislative Council and biennial election to UP Legislative Council to be held on 28th January.