{"_id":"5ff56e440ca886453d09414c","slug":"andhra-pradesh-and-bihar-legislative-council-by-elections-will-be-held-on-january-28","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0902\u0927\u094d\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936, \u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0937\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u092a\u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 28 \u091c\u0928\u0935\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
आंध्र प्रदेश, बिहार और यूपी विधान परिषद के उपचुनाव 28 जनवरी को होंगे
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली
Updated Wed, 06 Jan 2021 01:31 PM IST
Election commission
- फोटो : social media
पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।
*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!
आंध्र प्रदेश विधान परिषद, बिहार विधान परिषद और उत्तर प्रदेश विधान परिषद की रिक्त पड़ी सीटों पर 28 जनवरी हो चुनाव आयोजित किए जाएंगे।
आंध्र प्रदेश विधान परिषद, बिहार विधान परिषद और उत्तर प्रदेश विधान परिषद की रिक्त पड़ी सीटों पर 28 जनवरी हो चुनाव आयोजित किए जाएंगे।