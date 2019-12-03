शहर चुनें

Anbu Ruby became first transgender staff nurse of Tamil Nadu to be appointed to a govt hospital

तमिलनाडु : सरकारी अस्पताल में नियुक्ति पाने वाली पहली ट्रांसजेंडर नर्स बनीं अंबु रूबी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चेन्नई Updated Tue, 03 Dec 2019 05:09 AM IST
अंबु रूबी
अंबु रूबी - फोटो : एएनआई
तमिलनाडु की अंबु रूबी राज्य की पहली ऐसी ट्रांसजेंडर नर्स बन गई हैं जिन्हें सरकारी अस्पताल में नियुक्ति मिली है। उन्हें तमिलनाडु स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण विभाग ने नियुक्त किया है। इस मौके पर रूबी ने कहा, 'मैं भारत की पहली ट्रांसजेंडर पेशेवर नर्स हूं जिसे सरकारी अस्पताल में नियुक्ति मिली है। मैं बहुत गौरवान्वित महसूस कर रही हूं।'
tamil nadu anbu ruby transgender nurse
