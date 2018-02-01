अपना शहर चुनें

जासूसी के आरोप में वायुसेना का एक अधिकारी हिरासत में, हनी ट्रैप का शिकार!

Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 06:32 AM IST
An IAF Group Captain officer detained for alleged espionage in honey trap
वायुसेना मुख्यालय में तैनात एक ग्रुप कैप्टन को कथित जासूसी और संवेदनशील दस्तावेज हासिल करने के आरोप में हिरासत में लिया गया है। वायुसेना सूत्रों ने बुधवार को यह जानकारी दी। जांचकर्ता पता लगा रहे हैं कि यह अधिकारी हनी ट्रैप का शिकार तो नहीं हुआ। संदेह है कि वह व्हाट्सएप के जरिये एक महिला को संवेदनशील दस्तावेज की तस्वीरें भेज रहा था। 

सूत्रों के अनुसार, इस बात की जांच भी की जा रही है कि वह पाकिस्तान से चलने वाले किसी बड़े जासूसी गिरोह का हिस्सा तो नहीं था। यह अधिकारी एक अनधिकृत इलेक्ट्रॉनिक डिवाइस की मदद से ‘अनचाही गतिविधियों’ में लिप्त बताया जा रहा है। मौजूदा आदेशों के मुताबिक ऐसा करने की मनाही है। वह सोशल मीडिया पर एक महिला के संपर्क में था। उसकी पहचान नहीं हो सकी है।

फिलहाल वह वायुसेना की सेंट्रल सिक्योरिटी एंड इनवेस्टिगेशन टीम की हिरासत में है। उससे पूछताछ की जा रही है। उसकी अनचाही गतिविधियां नियमित काउंटर इंटेलिजेंस सर्विलांस के दौरान सामने आईं। उसने संवेदनशील दस्तावेज हासिल करने का प्रयास किया।

वायुसेना ने आधिकारिक तौर पर इस घटना पर कोई टिप्पणी नहीं की है। अधिकारी की पहचान को गुप्त रखा गया है, क्योंकि मामले की जांच जारी है। जांचकर्ता यह भी पता लगाने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं कि आरोपी ने कोई संवेदनशील सूचना किसी और को तो नहीं दी।
