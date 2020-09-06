शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter Scale, hit Nicobar Islands today

निकोबार द्वीपसमूह में महसूस किए गए भूकंप के झटके, रिक्टर स्केल पर 4.3 रही तीव्रता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, निकोबार Updated Sun, 06 Sep 2020 07:46 AM IST
विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : Amar Ujala

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹249 + Free Coupon worth ₹200

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
निकोबार द्वीपसमूह में रविवार सुबह भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। भूकंप की तीव्रता रिक्टर स्केल पर 4.3 रही। यह झटके सुबह 6.38 बजे महसूस किए गए। भूकंप की जानकारी नेशनल सेंटर फॉर सीस्मोलॉजी ने दी।
विज्ञापन

 
IBPS PO 2020: हाथ से न जाने दें सरकारी बैंक में नौकरी का मौका, सिर्फ Rs. 1999 में करें पक्की तैयारी
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
earthquake nicobar islands

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

शाहरुख, यश जौहर और अमिताभ
Bollywood

कभी मिठाई की दुकान पर बैठा करते थे यश जौहर, मीना कुमारी की एक तस्वीर ने बदल दी किस्मत

6 सितंबर 2020

रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह पहुंचे तेहरान
World

चीन और पाकिस्तान को सख्त संदेश देने ईरान पहुंचे राजनाथ, मध्य एशियाई देशों को भी साधा

6 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
संजय राउत और कंगना रनौत
Bollywood

संजय राउत ने कंगना रनौत पर की आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी, अभिनेत्री ने भी किया पलटवार

6 सितंबर 2020

इंद्रजीत चक्रवर्ती, शौविक और रिया चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

बेटे की गिरफ्तारी के बाद बोले रिया के पिता- बधाई हो इंडिया, आपने एक परिवार को ध्वस्त कर दिया

6 सितंबर 2020

शौविक, रिया चक्रवर्ती और अंकिता लोखंडे
Bollywood

सुशांत केस में गिरफ्तार हुआ रिया का भाई शौविक, अंकिता लोखंडे ने किया ये ट्वीट

6 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
India China Border Dispute News : indian army jawan activity Increased on china border
Dehradun

जब चीन सीमा को रवाना हुए सेना के वाहन तो तिरंगे लिए पहुंचे लोग, देखने लायक था मंजर, तस्वीरें

5 सितंबर 2020

पोस्टर पर सुशांत की तस्वीर
Bihar

बिहारः ना भूले हैं...ना भूलने देंगे! सुशांत की मौत पर सियासी बानगी, भाजपा ने छपवाया पोस्टर

5 सितंबर 2020

संजय दत्त, रॉबर्ट डाउनी जूनियर
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड से लेकर हॉलीवुड तक में फैला ड्रग्स का जाल, इन सितारों ने नशे की लत को खुद कबूला

5 सितंबर 2020

शारदा सिन्हा
Bollywood

शारदा सिन्हा ने कोरोना को दी मात, सोशल मीडिया पर साझा किया वीडियो

5 सितंबर 2020

सीजफायर के बाद उठता धुंआ
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः हंदवाड़ा में पाकिस्तानी गोलीबारी में सेना का एक जवान शहीद, दो घायल

5 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited