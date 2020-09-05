शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   An earthquake occurred 98 km west of Nashik Maharashtra at 11:41 pm on 4th September

महाराष्ट्र: नासिक में महसूस किए गए भूकंप के झटके, रिक्टर स्केल पर 4.0 रही तीव्रता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नासिक Updated Sat, 05 Sep 2020 12:33 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : AMAR UJALA

ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र के नासिक से करीब 98 किमी पश्चिम में शुक्रवार की रात 11 बजकर 41 मिनट पर भूकंप के हल्के झटके महसूस किए गए। यह जानकारी नेशनल सेंटर फॉर सीस्मोलॉजी ने दी।
earthquake in nashik earthquake maharashtra earthquake today

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

