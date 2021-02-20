आंध्र प्रदेश: बिजली के पोल से टकराया एयर इंडिया का विमान, सभी 64 यात्री सुरक्षित

Andhra Pradesh: An Air India Express flight hits an electric pole while landing at Vijayawada International Airport in Gannavaram. "All 64 passengers on board the flight and the crew are safe," says airport director G Madhusudan Rao. pic.twitter.com/yFaLMWlXHE— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.