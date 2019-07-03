भीमा-कोरेगांव हिंसा के आरोपी वरवरा राव को कर्नाटक पुलिस ने हिरासत में लिया

Varavara Rao, an accused in Bhima Koregaon case has been taken into custody by Karnataka Police in connection with a case registered in 2005 at Tirumani. He was in judicial custody at Yerwada jail in connection with Bhima Koregaon case. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/wH6Fq9rvrD— ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2019
अनुसूचित जाति, अनुसूचित जनजाति और अन्य पिछड़े वर्गों के लोगों के विरुद्ध अपराधों को रोकने के लिये अत्याचार निरोधक कानून को जम्मू कश्मीर में लागू करने के सुझाव पर केंद्र सरकार राज्य प्रशासन के साथ विचार विमर्श कर कोई फैसला करेगी।
3 जुलाई 2019