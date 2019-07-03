शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   An accused in Bhima Koregaon case Varavara Rao has been taken into custody by Karnataka Police

भीमा-कोरेगांव हिंसा के आरोपी वरवरा राव को कर्नाटक पुलिस ने हिरासत में लिया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 03 Jul 2019 06:56 PM IST
वरवरा राव (फाइल फोटो)
वरवरा राव (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
कर्नाटक पुलिस ने भीमा-कोरेगांव मामले के एक आरोपी वरवरा राव को हिरासत में लिया है। कर्नाटक पुलिस ने यह कार्रवाई साल 2005 में तिरुमनी में दर्ज किए गए एक मामले के संबंध में है। राव भीमा-कोरेगांव मामले में यरवदा जेल में न्यायित हिरासत में था। भीमा-कोरेगांव मामले में राव उन नौ आरोपियों में से एक हैं जिन्हें नकसलियों के साथ संबंध होने के चलते गिरफ्तार किया गया था।
varavara rao karnataka police वरवरा राव bhima koregaon
