एएन-32 विमान दुर्घटना : बचाव कार्य में गई टीम को वायुसेना ने सुरक्षित बाहर निकाला 

IAF: Search&rescue team for #AN32aircraft which was camping at the crash site since 12 June ,was retrieved by IAF choppers. All members are fit and in good health. The 15 member team comprising of 8 from IAF, 4 from Army & 3 civilians were recovered using ALH&Mi-17V5 helicopters pic.twitter.com/vMw2DpxLm2— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
ओवैसी ने कहा, 'यह कांग्रेस का दोहरा चरित्र है। जब पहलू खान पर हमला हुआ था उस समय कांग्रेस ने इसकी निंदा की थी। यह अशोक गहलोत सरकार द्वारा किया गया निंदनीय कार्य है।'
29 जून 2019