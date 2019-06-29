शहर चुनें

AN-32 Aircraft Accident: Air Force pulled out rescue team safely

एएन-32 विमान दुर्घटना : बचाव कार्य में गई टीम को वायुसेना ने सुरक्षित बाहर निकाला 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, ईटानगर Updated Sat, 29 Jun 2019 07:43 PM IST
AN-32 Aircraft Accident: Air Force pulled out rescue team safely
- फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
अरुणाचल प्रदेश में एएन-32 विमान के दुर्घटनास्थल पर फंसे बचाव दल के 12 सदस्यों को वायुसेना ने वायुमार्ग के जरिए बाहर निकाल लिया है। सभी सदस्य फिट और स्वस्थ हैं। 
बचाव दल के सदस्य 17 दिन से सियांग और शी-योमी जिलों के सीमाई इलाकों में 12 हजार फुट की उंचाई पर फंसे थे। उन्हें दुर्घटना के शिकार हुए 13 लोगों के शवों और विमान का ब्लैक बॉक्स निकालने के लिये वायुमार्ग के जरिये दुर्घटनास्थल पर उतारा गया था। 

शिलांग में मौजूद वायुसेना के प्रवक्ता विंग कमांडर रत्नाकार सिंह ने शनिवार को एक बयान में कहा था कि वायुसेना, पर्वतारोही टीम को जल्द से जल्द घटनास्थल से बाहर निकालने के लिये हरसंभव प्रयास कर रही है। मानसून की सक्रिय परिस्थितियों के बावजूद दुर्घटनास्थल तक पहुंचने के लिए कई अभियान चलाए जा चुके हैं, लेकिन अत्यधिक बादल होने की वजह से हेलिकॉप्टर वहां नहीं उतारे जा पाए हैं। 

an-32 aircraft accident an-32 aircraft air force rescue team iaf एएन-32 विमान दुर्घटना
