अम्फान तूफान से तबाही के बाद अब बंगाल में पुलिसिया कार्रवाई से नाराज भीड़ ने ट्रक में लगाई आग

West Bengal: A group of protesters, who were demanding the immediate resumption of power & water supplies, set a truck on fire after police lathicharged them in Titagarh area of North 24 Parganas yesterday. #Amphan pic.twitter.com/QOUacPNXAF— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2020
