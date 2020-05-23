शहर चुनें


अम्फान तूफान से तबाही के बाद अब बंगाल में पुलिसिया कार्रवाई से नाराज भीड़ ने ट्रक में लगाई आग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 23 May 2020 09:40 PM IST
पश्चिम बंगाल में हिंसा
पश्चिम बंगाल में हिंसा - फोटो : ANI
बंगाल में अम्फान तूफान के बाद स्थिति गंभीर हो गई है। चक्रवाती तूफान की वजह से यहां भारी तबाही हुई है और अब तक 80 से अधिक लोगों की मौत की खबर है। इसी बीच वहां पर प्रदर्शनकारियों के एक समूह ने एक ट्रक में आग लगा दी, यह समूह कल बिजली और पानी की आपूर्ति को फिर से शुरू करने की मांग कर रहा था, जिसपर उत्तर 24 परगना के टीटागढ़ इलाके में पुलिस ने उनपर लाठीचार्ज कर दिया था।
तूफान की वजह से राज्य के प्रभावित इलाकों में बिजली और पानी की समस्या शुरू हो गई है। तेज हवा और जोरदार बारिश की वजह से बिजली के खंबे और तारें टूट गई है, वहीं कई इलाकों में जल-जमाव की भी समस्या हो रही है।


