Hindi News ›   India News ›   Amit Shah Said, government will neither remove reservation nor will let anyone

अमित शाह बोले- आरक्षण खत्म नहीं होने देगी बीजेपी, विपक्ष ने ली 10 लोगों की जान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 04 Apr 2018 03:03 PM IST
Amit Shah Said, government will neither remove reservation nor will let anyone
बीजेपी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह कर्नाटक दौरे पर हैं। इस दौरान उन्होंने SC-ST एक्ट मामले में कांग्रेस पर निशाना साधा। उन्होंने कहा कि जब हम पहले ही घोषणा कर चुके हैं कि हम पुनर्विचार याचिका दायर करेंगे तो कांग्रेस और बाकी की विपक्षी पार्टियों ने क्यों भारतबंद का समर्थन किया। 
शाह ने कहा कि भारत बंद के दौरान हुए हिंसक प्रदर्शन में 10 लोगों की मौत के लिए विपक्ष जिम्मेदार है। हमारी सरकार आरक्षण को कभी खत्म नहीं करेगी और न ही किसी को करने देगी।

आपको बता दें कि भारतीय जनता पार्टी के अध्यक्ष अमित शाह ने मंगलवार को लिंगायत और वीरशैव लिंगायत समुदाय को अलग धर्म का दर्जा देने को लेकर भी बड़ा बयान दिया था । भाजपा अध्यक्ष ने कांग्रेस पर आरोप लगाया था कि उसने सिर्फ वोट बैंक के लिए लिंगायत समुदाय का इस्तेमाल किया।

उन्होंने कहा कि लिंगायत और वीरशैव लिंगायत को धार्मिक अल्पसंख्यकों का दर्जा देना हिंदुओं को बांटने वाला कदम है। भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह ने मगंलवार को अपने कर्नाटक दौरे के दौरान यह बातें कहीं थी। उन्होंने कर्नाटक में ओबीसी कन्वेंशन को संबोधित करते हुए कहा था कि मैं ये भरोसा दिलाता हूं कि लिंगायत समुदाय को बंटने नहीं दिया जाएगा। जब तक भाजपा है तब तक कोई बंटवारा नहीं होगा। लिंगायत समुदाय को धार्मिक अल्पसंख्यक का दर्जा देने की सिद्धारमैया सरकार की सिफारिश को केंद्र सरकार स्वीकार नहीं करेगी। 

 

 

