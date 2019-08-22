शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Amit Shah arrives at Goa, will chair 24th meeting of Western Zonal Council

गोवा पहुंचे अमित शाह, पश्चिमी आंचलिक परिषद की 24वीं बैठक की करेंगे अध्यक्षता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पणजी Updated Thu, 22 Aug 2019 12:02 PM IST
अमित शाह
अमित शाह - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
गृह मंत्री अमित शाह गोवा की राजधानी पणजी के डोना पाउला के सिडाडे डे गोवा पहुंच गए हैं। वह यहां पश्चिमी आंचलिक परिषद् (नॉदर्न जोनल काउंसिल) की 24 वीं बैठक की अध्यक्षता करेंगे।
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन

Recommended

अमित शाह
Chandigarh

गृहमंत्री अमित शाह 3 सितंबर को आएंगे चंडीगढ़, नॉर्दर्न जोनल काउंसिल की 29वीं बैठक, तैयारी जारी

22 अगस्त 2019

अमित शाह-पी चिदंबरम
India News

कहानी ने खुद को दोहराया, 10 साल पहले चिदंबरम थे गृहमंत्री और अमित शाह के पीछे थी सीबीआई

22 अगस्त 2019

अमित शाह और सत्यपाल मलिक (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मोदी-शाह के मास्टर स्ट्रोक के आगे झुके अलगाववादी और राजनीतिक दल, बिना शर्त बातचीत को तैयार!

21 अगस्त 2019

बायोमेडिकल एवं लाइफ साइंस में लेना है एडमिशन, ये है सबसे नामी संस्था
Dolphin PG

बायोमेडिकल एवं लाइफ साइंस में लेना है एडमिशन, ये है सबसे नामी संस्था
गृहमंत्री अमित शाह
India News

एनआरसी पर सरकार ने दी सफाई, नाम छूटने का मतलब विदेशी नागरिक नहीं

20 अगस्त 2019

उप्र की राज्यपाल आनंदी बेन पटेल ने राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद से की मुलाकात
Lucknow

दिल्ली पहुंचीं यूपी की राज्यपाल ने की राष्ट्रपति, शाह व राजनाथ से भेंट, जेटली का हाल जाना

20 अगस्त 2019

process of making of jammu kashmir and ladakh union territory started, three committee formed
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख के केंद्र शासित प्रदेश बनने पर सरकार का होम वर्क शुरू, कमेटियां गठित

20 अगस्त 2019

सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए इस जन्माष्टमी मथुरा में कराएं राधा-कृष्ण युगल पूजा, 24 अगस्त को
Astrology Services

सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए इस जन्माष्टमी मथुरा में कराएं राधा-कृष्ण युगल पूजा, 24 अगस्त को
विज्ञापन
amit shah western zonal council meeting panaji अमित शाह पश्चिमी आंचलिक परिषद
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

karishma kapoor
Bollywood

इस गाने में करिश्मा कपूर ने बदली थी 30 बार ड्रेस, फिल्म का नाम जानकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

22 अगस्त 2019

पत्नी को दिया तीन तलाक (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Kanpur

यूपी: बेटा न होने पर पत्नी को दिया तीन तलाक, मौके से फरार

22 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
donald trump
World

डेनमार्क पीएम ने ग्रीनलैंड की मांग ठुकराई तो ट्रंप ने टाल दी उनके साथ होने वाली बैठक 

22 अगस्त 2019

घर से भागी महिला (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Bareilly

पति और तीन बच्चों को नशा देकर किया बेहोश, प्रेमी के साथ भागी

22 अगस्त 2019

उभ्भा कांड
Varanasi

उभ्भा कांड: एसआईटी ने ग्रामीणों के दर्ज किए बयान, जांच जारी

22 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
सोनाक्षी सिन्हा
Prayagraj

37 लाख लेकर सोनाक्षी का कार्यक्रम नहीं कराना आयोजक को पड़ा भारी, गिरफ्तारी से राहत नहीं

21 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

पैरोल पर बाहर आया दुष्कर्म का आरोपी, गिरफ्तारी से बचने के लिए बना भिखारी

21 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक
Delhi NCR

ससुराल वालों ने आग के हवाले किया, बेटियों ने ऐसे बचाई मां की जान, दिल्ली पुलिस को नोटिस

21 अगस्त 2019

पुलिस ने छापेमारी कर 10 पकड़े
Meerut

मेरठ: नकली पेट्रोल-डीजल बनाने का भंडाफोड़, 2.10 लाख लीटर बरामद, गिरोह के 10 सदस्य गिरफ्तार

21 अगस्त 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ व राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन
Lucknow

राजेश अग्रवाल व धर्मपाल समेत पांच मंत्रियों के इस्तीफे मंजूर, सरकार ने देर रात जारी की अधिसूचना

21 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

कपिल सिब्बल-रणदीप सुरजेवाला
India News

कांग्रेस बोली: चिदंबरम की गिरफ्तारी बदले की कार्रवाई, सिब्बल ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट पर ही खड़े किए सवाल

कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता रणदीप सुरजेवाला ने कहा कि देश में बदले की भावना से काम हो रहा है। देश ने लोकतंत्र की हत्या होते हुए देखी।

22 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

मुंबई में पत्नी ने पति पर 11 बार किया चाकू से वार, फिर काटा गला

22 अगस्त 2019

सर्वदलीय विरोध प्रदर्शन
India News

अनुच्छेद 370: जंतर-मंतर पर विपक्षी पार्टियों का प्रदर्शन, हिरासत में रखे गए नेताओं को रिहाई की मांग

22 अगस्त 2019

चिदंबरम को उसी सीबीआई मुख्यालय में रखा गया, जिसका गृहमंत्री रहते उन्होंने उद्घाटन किया था
India News

आठ साल पहले जिस इमारत का किया उद्घाटन उसी में 'कैद' हुए पी चिदंबरम

22 अगस्त 2019

breaking news amar ujala
India News

आईएनएक्स मीडिया मामले की जांच कर रहे अधिकारी का तबादला, वापस दिल्ली पुलिस भेजा गया

22 अगस्त 2019

supreme court
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा- आपसी सहमति से संबंध बनाना नहीं माना जाएगा दुष्कर्म

22 अगस्त 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

पीएम मोदी तीन देशों की यात्रा पर रवाना, कहा : सदाबहार मित्रों के साथ संबंध मजबूत होंगे

22 अगस्त 2019

abhinandan
India News

छह महीने बाद विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन वर्तमान ने फिर उड़ाया मिग-21

22 अगस्त 2019

हिरासत में चिदंबरम
India News

सीबीआई मुख्यालय के लॉकअप में चिदंबरम ने काटी रात, आज कोर्ट पेशी, बेटे ने बीजेपी पर साधा निशाना

22 अगस्त 2019

कार्ति चिदंबरम
India News

पिता की गिरफ्तारी पर बोले कार्ति चिदंबरम, अनुच्छेद 370 से ध्यान हटाने के लिए सब हो रहा है

22 अगस्त 2019

Recommended Videos

INX मीडिया केस: पी चिदंबरम की गिरफ्तारी पर भड़के बेटे कार्ति, ‘हम लड़ेंगे राजनीतिक और कानूनी लड़ाई'

पूर्व वित्त मंत्री और वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता पी चिदंबरम के बेटे कार्ति चिदंबरम ने चेन्नई में मीडिया से बात करते हुए कहा कि उनके पिता की गिरफ्तारी अनुचित और राजनीतिक विद्वेषपूर्ण है।

22 अगस्त 2019

राज ठाकरे 1:31

चिदंबरम के बाद राज ठाकरे पर ईडी का शिकंजा, एहतियातन कई इलाकों में लगाई गई धारा 144

22 अगस्त 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर

केले के रेशे से बने इस पैड को 122 बार धोकर कर सकते हैं इस्तेमाल

22 अगस्त 2019

चिदंबरम 2:02

सीबीआई दफ्तर में कटी पूर्व वित्त मंत्री की रात, डिनर करने से भी चिदंबरम ने किया इंकार

22 अगस्त 2019

अभिनंदन 1:18

विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन ने फिर भरी मिग 21 से उड़ान, PoK में मिग 21 से निकलने के दौरान हुए थे घायल

22 अगस्त 2019

Related

चाय बनाती ममता बनर्जी
India News

ममता बनर्जी ने बनाई चाय और लोगों को परोसी, लिखा- छोटे काम देते हैं सुकून

22 अगस्त 2019

Indian Railway
India News

रामायण सर्किट पर ट्रेन चलाने की तैयारी में जुटा रेलवे, तीन नवंबर को दिल्ली से चलेगी पहली ट्रेन

22 अगस्त 2019

Top 5 News of 22 August
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

22 अगस्त 2019

अयोध्या राम जन्मभूमि (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अयोध्या जमीन विवाद: दसवें दिन की सुनवाई जारी, जानें हर अपडेट

22 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

बंगाल: आवास योजना के नाम पर लिए सात हजार, वापस मांगने पर महिला से सामूहिक दुष्कर्म

22 अगस्त 2019

chidambaram
India News

सीबीआई-ईडी को पता था कहां छिपे थे चिदंबरम, जानबूझ कर नहीं किया गिरफ्तार!

21 अगस्त 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited