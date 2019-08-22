गोवा पहुंचे अमित शाह, पश्चिमी आंचलिक परिषद की 24वीं बैठक की करेंगे अध्यक्षता

Panaji: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at Cidade De Goa, Dona Paula, he will chair the 24th meeting of the Western Zonal Council. pic.twitter.com/E5kJydKrp6— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता रणदीप सुरजेवाला ने कहा कि देश में बदले की भावना से काम हो रहा है। देश ने लोकतंत्र की हत्या होते हुए देखी।
22 अगस्त 2019