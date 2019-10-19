शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
गुजरात पहुंचे गृहमंत्री अमित शाह, गिर के प्रसिद्ध सोमनाथ मंदिर में की पूजा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अहमदाबाद Updated Sat, 19 Oct 2019 08:22 PM IST
पूजा करते अमित शाह
पूजा करते अमित शाह - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
भाजपा अध्यक्ष और गृहमंत्री अमित शाह अपने गृह राज्य गुजरात पहुंचे। शाह ने गिर के प्रसिद्ध सोमनाथ मंदिर में शनिवार को पूजा अर्चना की। 21 अक्तूबर को हरियाणा और महाराष्ट्र में मतदान होने वाले हैं।
मतदान से पहले अमित शाह बाबा  सोमनाथ के दरबार में आशीर्वाद लेने पहुंचे।

 


 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
