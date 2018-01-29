अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Amar ujala Poll: Triple talaq bill will be passed in the budget session of Parliament

अमर उजाला पोल: जनता को उम्‍मीद, 'तीन तलाक' विरोधी बिल बजट सत्र में पास हो सकेगा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 29 Jan 2018 08:22 PM IST
Amar ujala Poll: Triple talaq bill will be passed in the budget session of Parliament
Amar ujala Poll
1 फरवरी को संसद में बजट पेश होने से पहले रविवार को केंद्र ने सर्वदलीय बैठक बुलाई थी। इस बैठक के बाद संसदीय कार्य मंत्री अनंत कुमार ने कहा था कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने इस बजट सत्र को बेहद महत्वूपर्ण करार दिया है। सत्र के दौरान तीन तलाक बिल को राज्यसभा में भी पास करवाना हमारा मकसद होगा।

उन्होंने आगे कहा था कि इसके लिए हमारी पार्टी सभी राजनीतिक दलों से बातचीत के लिए तैयार हैं। जिस तरह जीएसटी को पास करवाने में सभी ने सहयोग किया था तीन तलाक पर भी उसी तरह का सहयोग दें।

इसी विषय पर अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम ने ऑनलाइन पोल में अपने पाठकों से सवाल पूछा था 'क्या आपको लगता है कि 'तीन तलाक' विरोधी बिल संसद के बजट सत्र में पास हो सकेगा?' 

RELATED

पोल के जवाब में हमें कुल 2,702 वोट मिले। इनमें 59.96 फीसदी (1,620 वोट) पाठकों ने माना कि तीन तलाक विरोधी बिल संसद के बजट सत्र में पास हो सकेगा, जबकि 34.2 फीसदी (924वोट) पाठकों ने सवाल के जवाब में असहमति जताते हुए कहा कि तीन तलाक विरोधी बिल संसद के बजट सत्र में पास नहीं हो सकेगा। वहीं 5.85 फीसदी (158 वोट) पाठकों ने इस मुद्दे पर कोई राय जाहिर करने में असमर्थता जताई।
amar ujala poll parliament session budget 2018 triple talaq

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Kylie Jenner builds mansion worth 15 crore for her baby
Hollywood

20 साल की एक्ट्रेस ने होने वाले के लिए बनवाया 15 करोड़ का घर, अब ब्‍वॉयफ्रेंड कर रहा अवॉयड

29 जनवरी 2018

actress rakhi sawant share her kissing scene experience video
Bollywood

आधी बोतल शराब पीकर Kiss देने गई ये एक्ट्रेस, 55 रीटेक के बाद भी नहीं कर पाईं तो....

29 जनवरी 2018

Where are the most deaths due to selfie
National

जानलेवा सेल्फी: जानिए कहां होती हैं इसके कारण सबसे अधिक मौतें?

29 जनवरी 2018

Rapper Chandan Shetty winner of the bigg boss 5 kannad winner
Television

Bigg Boss: शिल्पा शिंदे के बाद अब ये कंटेस्टेंट बना शो का विनर, पहली बार अलग फॉर्मेट से खेला गया खेल

29 जनवरी 2018

Three Questions Every Girl Asks Her Boyfriend
Relationship

लड़की पूछे ये 3 सवाल, तो 'ना' होना चाहिए आपका जवाब, वर्ना...

29 जनवरी 2018

Singer Sanjeevani Bhelande Gives You Five Reasons Why You Should Visit Bhutan
Stress Management

यह है धरती की सबसे खुशहाल जगह, सर्दियों में बढ़ जाता है रोमांच

29 जनवरी 2018

Banarasi Malaiyo Is Sweet Prepared With Dew And Milk
Healthy Food

बनारसी मलइयो: ओस की बूंद से बनती है यह मिठाई, सिर्फ तीन महीने इसे चखने का मौका

29 जनवरी 2018

deepika padukone film padmaavat 4th day box office collection
Bollywood

4 दिन में ही 'पद्मावत' के आगे धराशायी हुई 'बाहुबली', देश-विदेश में भी मचाया तहलका

29 जनवरी 2018

chandra pradosh vrat importance and its significance
Festivals

प्रदोष व्रत आज, शिव आराधना से आती है सुख-समृद्धि, जानिए इसका महत्व

29 जनवरी 2018

daily rashifal or rashiphal 29th january
Predictions

आज इन राशि वालों की आमदनी में इजाफा होगा, जानें अपना राशिफल

29 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

survey shows unmarried women uses more condoms than married couples
India News

कॉन्डम यूज करने वालों में अविवाहित महिलाओं की संख्या सबसे ज्यादा

स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय की ओर से आए एक सर्वे में सामने आया है कि अविवाहित और सेक्सुअल एक्टिव महिलाएं सेक्स के दौरान सेफ्टी को महत्व देने लगी हैं।

29 जनवरी 2018

Congress President Rahul gandhi meghalaya visit cancelled after chopper rejected by SPG
India News

20 साल पुराना चॉपर मिलने पर राहुल गांधी का मेघालय दौरा रद्द, SPG ने किया रिजेक्ट

29 जनवरी 2018

president ramnath kovind speech on budget session arun jaitley modi government
India News

देश में एक साथ हों चुनाव, राष्ट्रपति कोविंद के अभिभाषण की बड़ी बातें...

29 जनवरी 2018

people have trust on narendra modi government and china become number one
India News

मोदी सरकार पर लोगों का भरोसा बरकरार, चीन बना नंबर वन

29 जनवरी 2018

prime minister narendra modi said budget will fulfill the expectations of people
India News

PM बोले- देश की उम्मीदों पर खरा उतरेगा यह बजट, मुस्लिम महिलाओं को दें तोहफा

29 जनवरी 2018

BJP alleges congress of doing the dishonour of poor and labour people
India News

चिदंबरम के बयान पर भाजपा का पलटवार, कहा- कांग्रेस ने किया है ईमानदारी से कमाने वालों का अपमान

29 जनवरी 2018

Sunanda Pushkar case: Supreme Court adjourned hearing on Subramanian Swamy petition for three weeks
India News

सुनंदा पुष्कर मामला: SC ने भाजपा नेता की याचिका पर सुनवाई तीन हफ्ते के लिए टाली

29 जनवरी 2018

PMO names open of those going on foreign trips with PM
India News

PM के साथ विदेशी दौरों पर जाने वालों के नाम बताए PMO, 30 दिन का दिया वक्त

29 जनवरी 2018

bus crashed the bridge and plunged into a river angry mob throws stone on police
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल: ब्रिज तोड़कर नदी में गिरी बस, 24 लोगों की मौत, रेस्क्यू जारी

29 जनवरी 2018

Vijay Gokhale will take charge of Foreign Secretary Today
India News

विजय गोखले ने संभाला विदेश सचिव का पदभार, 73 दिन तक चले दोकलम मामले में निभाई थी अहम भूमिका

29 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

गंगा-यमुना का देश बूंद बूंद पानी को तरसेगा, इस कतार में शामिल हुआ भारत

हमारे देश में पेयजल संकट गहराता जा रहा है। दुनिया में भारत पेयजल संकट के मामले में छठवें नंबर पर हैं। शहरी आबादी को पानी खरीदकर पीना पड़ता है तो ग्रामीण आबादी दूषित पानी पीकर बीमारियों की चपेट में है।

29 जनवरी 2018

FARMER DRANK POISON OUTSIDE MAHARASHTRA SECRETARIAT DIES, SON DEMAND JUSTICE AND COMPENSATION 1:21

महाराष्ट्र के इस किसान ने 'आत्महत्या' से पहले बेटे के लिए छोड़ा ये मार्मिक संदेश

29 जनवरी 2018

Big things about President Ramnath Kovind's speech 5:36

एक देश-एक चुनाव को लेकर राष्ट्रपति कोविंद ने कही ये बड़ी बात

29 जनवरी 2018

MODI GOVERNMENT MINISTER GIRIRAJ SINGH LASHED SANJAY LEELA BHANSALI ON PADMAAVAT 2:04

केंद्रीय राज्य मंत्री गिरिराज सिंह ने पद्मावत को लेकर दिया विवादित बयान

29 जनवरी 2018

vijay keshav gokhale appointed as foreign secretary who played important role in doklam 1:50

नए विदेश सचिव विजय गोखले के करियर की ये है पूरी जन्मकुंडली

29 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

Amar ujala Poll: Voters Think Kasganj incident is the result of Inflammatory rhetoric of politicians
India News

अमर उजाला पोल: कासगंज की घटना नेताओं की भड़काऊ बयानबाजी का नतीजा 

28 जनवरी 2018

Amar Ujala Poll: selfie addiction is becoming mental ilness
India News

अमर उजाला पोल: सेल्फी क्लिक करना अब बीमारी का रूप लेता जा रहा है

27 जनवरी 2018

Amar ujala Poll: Voters Think karni sena is wrong to oppose on Padmavati film
India News

अमर उजाला पोल: लोगों की राय, पद्मावत फिल्म को लेकर करणी सेना का विरोध सही नहीं 

25 जनवरी 2018

Amar ujala Poll: After PM Modi speech in Davos foreign companies will change the vies Against India
India News

अमर उजाला पोल: दावोस में PM मोदी के भाषण के बाद विदेशी कंपनियों का भारत के प्रति नजरिया बदलेगा

24 जनवरी 2018

Amar ujala Poll: One Nation One Election policy will improve country political system
India News

अमर उजाला पोल: लोकसभा-विधानसभा चुनाव साथ कराने से देश की राजनीतिक व्यवस्‍था में सुधार आएगा

23 जनवरी 2018

Amar ujala Poll: other political parties will learn from action against AAP MLAs disqualification
India News

अमर उजाला पोल: 'आप' के खिलाफ आयोग की कार्रवाई से सबक लेंगी दूसरी राजनीतिक पार्टियां

22 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.