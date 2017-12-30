बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अमर उजाला पोल: मानवीय लापरवाही और भ्रष्टाचार का नतीजा है मुंबई के कमला मिल्स में हुआ हादसा
{"_id":"5a4798304f1c1b4e718bc072","slug":"amar-ujala-poll-mumbai-s-kamala-mills-fire-incident-is-the-result-of-human-negligence","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092a\u094b\u0932: \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0935\u0940\u092f \u0932\u093e\u092a\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u094d\u0930\u0937\u094d\u091f\u093e\u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0924\u0940\u091c\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u0932\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e\u00a0","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Updated Sat, 30 Dec 2017 07:14 PM IST
amar ujala poll
PC: Amar Ujala
मुंबई के लोअर परेल इलाके में गुरुवार देर रात भीषण आग लगने से 14 लोगों की मौत हो गई जबकि दर्जनों घायल हुए। आग लोअर परेल इलाके के कमला मिल्स कंपाउंड स्थित एक पब में लगी थी। हादसे में मरने वालों में 12 महिलाएं और 2 पुरुष शामिल थे। इस संख्या में ज्यादातर मोजो टेरेस रेस्तरां के कर्मचारी थे।
हादसे के वक्त 50 से ज्यादा लोग वहां मौजूद थे। मीडिया रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक हादसे का शिकार हुआ पब बिना लाइसेंस के चल रहा था जिस वजह से रेस्तरां मालिक पर गैर इरादतन हत्या (304ए) के तहत मामला दर्ज किया गया।
इसी विषय पर अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम ने ऑनलाइन पोल में अपने पाठकों से सवाल पूछा था 'क्या मुंबई के कमला मिल्स इलाके में हुआ हादसा मानवीय लापरवाही और भ्रष्टाचार का परिणाम है?'
पोल के जवाब में हमें कुल 5,055 वोट मिले। इनमें 86.84 फीसदी (4,390 वोट) पाठकों ने माना कि मुंबई के कमला मिल्स में हुआ हादसा मानवीय लापरवाही और भ्रष्टाचार का नतीजा है, जबकि 8.21 फीसदी (415 वोट) पाठकों ने सवाल के जवाब में असहमति जताते हुए कहा कि ये हादसा मानवीय लापरवाही और भ्रष्टाचार का परिणाम नहीं है। वहीं 4.95 फीसदी (250 वोट) पाठकों ने इस मुद्दे पर कोई राय जाहिर करने में असमर्थता जताई।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5a4603234f1c1b0b788b56ec","slug":"vacancy-in-syndicate-bank-for-probationary-officer-post-last-date-of-application-17-jan-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0921\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u092c\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0930\u0940 \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938\u0930 \u092a\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0902\u092a\u0930 \u0935\u0948\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940","category":{"title":"Government Jobs","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"government-jobs"}}
{"_id":"5a44af114f1c1b96698bb90a","slug":"from-neeraj-baliyan-to-rocky-jaiswal-here-is-everything-you-want-to-know-about-actress-hina-khan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0949\u0938 \u0924\u0915, \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0939\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0935 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5a44c3de4f1c1ba12d8bb20a","slug":"mandira-bedi-troll-on-her-revealing-photo","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"45 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0902\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u0935\u0940\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b, \u092f\u0942\u091c\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e- '\u092c\u0941\u0921\u094d\u0922\u0940-\u0935\u0932\u094d\u0917\u0930'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a44a7284f1c1bf61b8b5709","slug":"tiger-shoff-disha-patani-and-ranveer-singh-spotted-at-mumbai-airport","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u092f\u0930\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091f\u093e\u0907\u0917\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0924, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0939\u094b \u0917\u090f \u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a448f024f1c1b87698c423f","slug":"arshi-khan-revealed-about-shipla-shinde-and-akash-dadlani-kiss-matter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u0906\u0915\u093e\u0936 \u0914\u0930 \u0936\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0947 Kiss \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0939\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u094b\u0932","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"5a4714324f1c1b74698c4cb4","slug":"sources-says-nitin-patel-is-not-happy-with-rupani-cabinet-and-gives-threats-of-resignation","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093e\u0930\u093e\u091c \u0928\u093f\u0924\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u091f\u0947\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0911\u092b\u0930- 10 MLA \u0932\u093e\u0913, \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090a\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0938\u092e\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928 ","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a4725124f1c1b8d698c4899","slug":"mumbai-police-issues-look-out-notice-against-all-the-accused-of-kamalamills-fire","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0908: \u092a\u092c \u092e\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b FIR \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c, \u092e\u0915\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0932\u093e BMC \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0925\u094c\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a45eb024f1c1b156b8bf059","slug":"union-minister-m-j-akbar-favoured-triple-talaq-bill-and-said-its-not-against-islam","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0915: \u092c\u0939\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 '\u0907\u0938\u094d\u0932\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0947' \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924, \u0924\u093e\u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u093e \u0938\u0926\u0928","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a406bcf4f1c1b0d788b4c8d","slug":"atal-bihari-vajpayee-birthday-today-bjp-will-celebrate","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"93 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 '\u0905\u091f\u0932', \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0927\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u0908 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a4213424f1c1b4c528bbb77","slug":"congress-leader-manish-tiwari-pass-funny-comment-on-pm-narendra-modi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u092e\u0928\u0940\u0937 \u0924\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u091f\u094d\u0935\u0940\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u091c\u093e\u0915","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a45a8674f1c1bee6a8b6778","slug":"triple-talaq-bill-passes-in-lok-sabha-sterner-test-awaits-in-rajya-sabha","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u092b\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f\u0938\u092d\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0947\u0936 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0915 \u092c\u093f\u0932, \u0935\u093f\u092a\u0915\u094d\u0937 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0936\u094b\u0927\u0928","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!